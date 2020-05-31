Marketing is a constantly growing area and in the midst of the efforts being made in this area, one aspect that you should not underestimate are the works that will help you improve your knowledge.

Reading is one of the many positive activities that contribute to your life, ergo, to your professional career, so you should take the management of your professional knowledge seriously through these works.

The recommendations we make below are important work references, which you should not lose sight of, as they are case testimonials and a set of explanations, which warn you how you can improve your work as a marketer.

A patent element in these works is the opportunity you end up finding, to be able to exploit digital resources and work guidelines to the maximum, which help you in your talent management.

The best tricks in social media marketing

In Social Media Marketing Tricks 2020: Tips and Advice for How to Reach One Million Followers through Instagram, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter: From beginner to professional (English Edition), Jason Miller It reveals how to make money using Twitter, how to interpret analytics within Twitter, the mistakes that are made within this social network, the steps to create a YouTube channel, the resources that help to monetize videos within this platform, as well as to get the most out of platforms like Instagram, Facebook and showing what you consider are the winning strategies within these platforms.

The art of persuasion for you to sell

In works such as The Wolf’s Way: Master the Art of Persuasion, Influence, and Success (High Definition), the author Jordan Belfort He teaches us a great guide book, where we learn to communicate with customers and win when we do.

Sales have a high emotional component that determines the influence that the person has, starting from the image that the seller communicates and the trust that the client generates, among other key elements that help the communication between the sales department and the market achieves results.

100 ways to make your customers fall in love

With works like 100 WAYS TO DIFFERENTIATE YOUR COMPETITION AND LOVE YOUR CUSTOMERS: Strategies to reinvent your business after the pandemic, Enrique López guides us in 9 chapters, to make decisions, but measuring and analyzing; It helps us understand why customers are lost and the fact that customers only buy solutions and benefits, as well as the reasons why you shouldn’t compete on price.

Learn to chat with customers

A key book in achieving this is The Challenger Sale: Taking Control of the Customer Conversation (English Edition).

In this work by Matthew Dixon and Brent Adamson, the authors guide us through 9 complete chapters, through which he explains how to take control of a sale, the sales model of the manager and the challenger; as well as being different.

Manage your time and don’t waste it on contingency

In Time Management (Library of Success) the author Bryan Tracy It reveals to us in 21 complete topics, how to organize our workspaces, why and how to invest in our professional development, how to make habits as important as reading faster and remembering more; how by being in charge of meetings to carry them out more efficiently, how we can manage such relevant devices in our lives as a smartphone.

Tracy also teaches us how to create blocks of time, let go of procrastination, how to focus and be firmer; how we can delegate to others and how to set clear priorities.

