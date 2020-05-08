Dani OlmoLike the rest of the soccer players, he is looking forward to returning to the playing fields after so many days of confinement due to the coronavirus.

05/07/2020

Act at 17:54

CEST

The Terrassa player, currently in the ranks of the German Leipzig, turns 22 this Thursday May 7 and in the morning he received the best of gifts that he could have in such circumstances. The Bundesliga announced that the competition will restart on May 16, although for now the matches will be held behind closed doors.

Olmo was very happy with the news and did not hesitate to share his joy on social networks where he sent a message also aimed at all fans.

The best birthday gift would be to go back playing and enjoying the game all together! ⚽ pic.twitter.com/4RaWB2vQ04 – Dani Olmo (@ daniolmo7) May 7, 2020

“The best birthday present would be to play again and enjoy the game all together!”, says the message of the midfielder from Egarense on social networks. An illusion he dreams of days ago since his confinement in Germany.

Olmo’s tweet is accompanied by a video in which he can be seen in images juggling the ball in confinement but also in plays on the field defending the Leipzig jersey as well as training.

He celebrated his 22nd anniversary confined, but with the great joy of knowing that in little more than a week he will be able to step onto the field again and compete.

When the Bundesliga was stopped due to the coronavirus, Olmo’s Leipzig was in third place with 50 points and after having played 25 games. Bayern Munich leads the standings with 55 points while Borussia Dortmund is second with 51.

In the absence of nine days to finish the German domestic championship, Leipzig maintains all the options to be able to finish champion of the Bundesliga.

The first match after confinement on Leipzig will play it at home against Freiburg on Saturday 16 at 3.30 pm behind closed doors.

.