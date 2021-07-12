The best bird photos of the year

The National Audubon Society has announced the winning photos and videos of its 2021 Audubon Photography Awards that show the beauty of birds and attract attention on species that are in danger of extinction.

The National Audubon Society is a non-profit conservation organization founded in 1905 which works to protect birds and their habitat through various programs and in collaboration with other agencies such as nature centers and many others.

The Photography Awards present some of the best wildlife and nature photography each year (where birds are the star, of course).

“Focusing our attention on the winged wonders that share our planet can reveal everything from the finest details to the largest patterns of life, as shown in many of the 8,770 images and 261 videos that entered this year’s contest. From admissions focused on native flora for our Plants for Birds category to more artistic compositions for the Fisher Award, our judges were once again amazed by the beauty and breadth of the proposals. We thank the 2,416 photographers for sharing their visions with us ”, explains the organization of the photographic contest.

This year, in addition, the contest has been expanded with two new awards: a Video Award, for a new video category, and a Female Bird Prize, awarded to the best photograph of a female bird in all categories.

“We also continue our tradition of awarding the Fisher Award for the image that takes the most creative approach to photographing birds, and a Plants for Birds Award for the superior photography that best represents the relationship between native plants and birds,” continues the organization. in a statement after announcing the best photos of birds of the year of this 2021.

This year’s Grand Prize went to Carolina Fraser for a photo taken at Los Novios Ranch in Texas. The image of a Great Roadrunner, known to rarely use water for bathing, perfectly captures this moment of a “dust bath”.