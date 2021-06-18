The best bike gadget is the size of a wristwatch

Those of us who move around the city by bicycle or electric scooter know how important it is to plan our route well, or to follow the directions of a navigator. Having a GPS navigator in a personal mobility vehicle may seem like a dispensable extra, even a trick.

But good route planning, or following some instructions, is crucial for safety, to always move along safe, or even legal routes, since some personal mobility vehicles, such as electric scooters, are usually banned from access. to some avenues and restricted its use to certain streets. Beeline has solved this problem, of bicycles and electric scooters, with a gadget the size of a wristwatch, which is already raising funding for its second generation.

The best gadget for the bike

Simplifying it a lot, Beeline Velo 2 is a GPS device for your bicycle, or your electric scooter, easy to disassemble, with a half-thread mechanism, and very compact. A helpful solution for many cyclists and electric scooter users is to use a mobile phone holder. But the size of these supports can make it uncomfortable in many cases, even unsafe, not to mention the stress generated by the feeling of thinking that when a pothole passes, the support will give way, and your brand new next-generation mobile phone, and more than 1,000 euros, finish stamped against the asphalt.

Funding for the Beeline Velo 2 project on Kickstarter has already raised more than 250,000 euros, of the 16,775 euros that had been initially proposed.

By participating in its financing the Kickstarter, reserving the product in advance, you can get a Beeline Velo 2 for $ 79 (€ 66.38), a pack with two units of Beeline Velo 2 for $ 148 (€ 124.35) and, additionally, for shipping costs to the European Union, $ 12 (€ 10.08). Deliveries of this gadget for electric bicycles and scooters will begin in February 2022.

But The interesting thing about Beeline is not the GPS device itself, but its functionality to make cycling routes safer. Beeline has a functionality by which its users record the safest routes by bicycle, and also the most unsafe. This functionality is not only present in the Velo and Velo 2 devices, but also in their application for mobile phones. So when planning a route by bicycle we can choose the fastest route, as we would do in our car, a balanced route, or the safest route possible, although that will mean traveling a greater distance or spend more time.

Beeline has an interface and support in Spanish. Unfortunately, its most useful functionality, Smart Routes, is only available in the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg.

We hope that very soon they will be incorporating this utility in other regions, including Spain.