“The most complete drone in its class we have ever manufactured.” This is how DJI, the leading company in the drone industry, has defined its new DJI Mavic Air 2, a compact but advanced performance drone that succeeds the well-known Mavic Air and inherits some of the most popular features of the Mavic 2 Pro series.

This new drone weighs 570 grams, but features new motors, new electronic speed controllers (ESCs), an improved battery, and a more streamlined design. All these changes, in addition to influencing the response during the flight, help to improve the autonomy of the aircraft, which reaches a theoretical maximum of 34 minutes with each charge. In this sense, the Mavic Air 2 surpasses both its predecessor (with 21 minutes of autonomy) and the Mavic 2 Zoom / Pro (with 31 minutes of autonomy).

As far as speeds are concerned, the Mavic Air 2 is capable of up to 19 m / s with active Sport mode, which translates to about 68 km / h. The maximum ascent and descent speeds, on the other hand, are 4 m / s and 3 m / s, equivalent to about 14 km / h and 11 km / h, respectively.

Improvements in flight capabilities have also been complemented by an improved version of the Ocusync system, which allows HD video to be transmitted over a maximum distance of 10 kilometers between the drone and the remote controller. This toggle has a latency between 120 and 130 ms and toggles between the frequencies of 2.4 GHz and 5.8 GHz.

The command, in addition, has been redesigned from previous generations. It’s bigger, but it also has fewer moving parts and looks more refined. The smartphone, in this new version, sticks to the remote control through a much firmer, accessible and easy-to-use mechanism. This, in addition, is located on the control levers, unlike previous models.

As far as photographic capabilities are concerned, The Mavic Air 2 debuts a 1/2 inch Quad Bayer sensor with a maximum resolution of 48 megapixels. This can capture photos in their native resolution (48 megapixels) or, if the user wishes, resort to pixel-binning technology, which produces 12 megapixel images.

Pixel-binning technology combines the information captured by four adjacent pixels into a single pixel. The result is lower resolution (12 megapixel) photography, but better for lighting, dynamic range, colors and noise. In complex lighting scenarios, therefore, this mode will be very useful.

The DJI Mavic Air also features a new computer photography system named SmartPhoto. This combines different technologies to obtain the most accurate photography possible without user intervention:

Scene recognition. It is capable of recognizing up to five different scenarios. Based on this, apply different settings related to color, detail and lighting.

Hyperlight mode. It is intended for the darkest scenarios. This mode captures multiple images almost simultaneously, combines them, and produces a final file with more light and less noise.

HDR mode. It captures seven images with different exposure levels, combines them and produces a final file with a higher dynamic range and more accurate lighting.

As far as video is concerned, the DJI Mavic Air 2 is capable of capturing fragments in 4K resolution at 60 FPS with a 120 Mbps bitrate, aspect in which it surpasses all current models of the Mavic family. If the user wishes, the drone also offers the possibility of capturing HDR videos with 4K resolution (at 30 FPS), slow-motion clips (1080p at 240 FPS) and hyerlapse (at 8K resolution).

Regarding smart flight technologies, the DJI Mavic Air 2 boasts the following:

Spotlight 2.0. This mode allows the drone to operate freely while the camera is pointed at a previously selected subject. In this way, the pilot of the aircraft can perform the movements he wants without fear that the main subject will be out of the frame.

ActiveTrack 3.0. This mode causes the drone to follow in the footsteps of a moving subject, which it visually identifies with the camera. Once configured, the pilot does not have to intervene. The drone, autonomously, will follow the path of the chosen subject and will avoid the obstacles that appear in the path.

Point of Interest 3.0. This mode allows automated videos to be recorded around a static point set using GPS coordinates.

QuickShots. This mode, present in previous generations, allows you to record very striking videos, with good results and automatically around a certain subject. The user can choose between different types of trajectories: Rocket, Cicle, Dronie, Helix, Boomerang and Asteroid.

AirSense. This technology alerts the drone pilot when an aircraft is approaching (even if it is an airplane or a helicopter). To operate properly, it displays the location of nearby aircraft on the remote controller map.

APAS 3.0. This assistance system uses the information captured by the various sensors present in the Mavic Air 2 to avoid collisions during the flight. If the drone, for example, approaches a hill, this system will make the aircraft raise its altitude automatically to avoid an accident.

DJI Mavic Air 2 Price

Due to the expansion of the coronavirus (COVID-19), DJI Mavic Air 2 will be initially available in China, the brand’s native country. The company, however, expects the aircraft to start selling in the rest of the markets (including Spain) from the second half of May.

The basic pack, which includes a Mavic Air 2, a battery, a remote controller and all the cables necessary to operate the aircraft, will be priced at 849 euros. However, the brand will also put on sale the usual Fly More pack, which includes, in addition to what is included in the standard package, a carrying case, different filters for the lens, a total of three batteries and a charging hub for the same. The price of this pack will be 1,049 euros.

