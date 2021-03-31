The best basketball games for your PS4

When James naismith invented basketball in 1891 perhaps he never imagined that this sport would end up being enjoyed all over the world and even virtually. The video game have allowed basketball is also alive on the screen, being oneself who controls each pass, each shot and each basket. Their evolution and development has allowed them to look with a unmatched hyperrealism and that on a television and with a controller in the hands we can feel that we are on a real court. But we are the ones who make the decisions during the game. This is something they allow the best basketball games that we can find on consoles like the PS4.

If you are a lover of this sport and want to enjoy it on your console, then we will tell you what the best basketball games that you can find. So that you can enjoy alone or in company and even manage the Spanish players in the NBA but not without first putting a special emphasis on the latest launch we have experienced this month NBA 2K20, without a doubt a game that I know has become much more than a basketball simulator. An evolution that redefines the limits of sports games. Better graphics, the most realistic mechanics, innovative game modes and a control and customization of the player that will surprise you. Plus, with its captivating open environment, “El Barrio,” NBA 2K20 is the platform where players come together to shape the future of basketball and its culture. We also find versions of the game, as with its predecessors, for example the legend version where among many improvements you can create your own Dream Team with NBA legends such as Jordan, Hakeem Olajuwon, Shaquille O’Neal and many more.

NBA 2K19

The NBA 2K saga is the queen of basketball titles and last year it celebrated its twentieth anniversary. The veteran franchise has evolved its titles and NBA 2K19 is already one of the best sports games in history. A title with a realistic graphics and mechanics that controlling LeBron James or Giannis Antetokoumpo feels like watching a game from the court.

The best teams

LeBron James is one of the protagonists of this title

However, the main strengths of this NBA 2K19 is not only its approach to hyperrealism, but the vast amount of content for players to have fun. Is it so all NBA franchises, but also a series of combined with the best players of each team. Thus, for example, we find LeBron’s current Lakers, but also another that brings together Magic Johnson, Kobe Bryant, Jerry West, Abdul-Jabbar and O’Neal. And so with all the clubs. Of course, there will be no shortage of the most classic teams in the history of the league such as the Celtics of the 60s and 80s, the Jordan Bulls or the Malone and Stockton Jazz among dozens more. All with matches commented in Spanish by Antoni Damiel, Sixto Serrano and Jorge Quiroga so that the immersion is greater.

Many game modes

In addition to the possibility of playing games against the machine, among friends or over the internet (even on street tracks), it brings back the most successful game modes. My career it’s an example. This modality allows us create an athlete in your image and likeness if you wish and progress until they become a superstar. Unlocking movements, special abilities, becoming the leader of a team, negotiating your contract with other teams or taking care of your social networks are some of the things we can do.

We can play first in The neighborhood and after being an urban legend we will have the opportunity to go play in China to end up being an NBA superstar. A whole story with very cinematographic overtones.

NBA 2K19 is the best basketball game of the year

Another novelty is in the mode My team. In it we have different cards that represent the athletes with whom we will play the matches and now we can create our own player with his card and compete against others Online users.

NBA Live 19

Electronic Arts is one of the great sports game developers like FIFA and his NBA Live saga one of the most recognized. After several years outlining the assault on the throne of basketball titles, NBA Live 19 arrives loaded with news to be the king of simulators.

For this they have opted for a powerful graphic and visual section and for some playable mechanics to make a title that makes us feel like we are watching a real game. The most famous players perfectly imitate his most iconic movements and we will know how to recognize as unique a feint by James Harden or a play on the post by Pau Gasol. Each match will feel unique.

Modes for everyone

In NBA LIVE 19 we can play normal and street games

The One mode allows us experience a player’s journey from the lowest to the highest in the competition. Create a name and a repetition in each game and become a star of this sport. Playing in The Streets in the most urban settings or in The League like a true professional. We can choose our physical complexion, our position, our style of play and practically everything. The forging of an athlete from the ground up.

Especially highlights the aforementioned The Streets where we can find many famous street tracks and it is possible to play matches of three against three and five against five.

The WNBA

NBA LIVE 19 is a bet on the hyper-realistic style

One of the main novelties and bets of the EA Sports title is the inclusion of the WNBA and the possibility of creating not only players, but also players. One way to include women’s basketball that in recent years has become increasingly prominent due to the high level practiced in the United States.

NBA 2K Playgrounds 2

Basketball doesn’t have to always look hyper-realistic. You can also make it more funny, comical and original. And that’s what NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 is after, a lighthearted video game who wants us to enjoy controlling the most famous NBA players and we will see them make spectacular plays of all kinds. Dunk in which the ball fires, throws of three with rays … So are the crazy ideas that this game proposes us and that it is for all audiences because of how easy it is to play.

This is how cartoonish the players look in this title

With NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 we can play two-on-two matches against the machine, with friends or family at home and online. All this with a total of 400 NBA players (Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, Dr J, Jayson Tatum, Ben Simmons …) current and historical, a multitude of courts, custom matches and even three-point competitions.

Other titles

These three basketball video games are the last to hit the market in 2018. But you can also get their predecessors for those looking to save some money regardless of not having the latest updates. Thus we find versions as acclaimed as NBA 2K18 for sale on Amazon from 18.70 euros, the NBA Live 18 for 27.46 euros, or the NBA 2K16 from 11.99 euros in which Pau Gasol was the cover image of the game.

* All purchase prices included in this article are updated as of 05-10-2019.