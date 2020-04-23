The spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) worldwide has led many employees and companies to adopt remote work as a way to continue developing your operations. This has notably benefited digital tools such as Zoom, which has experienced very significant growth between December and April, going from around 10 million daily active users to over 300 million, according to Eric S. Yuan, CEO of the company. .

This tool, which now rivals the proposals of more established companies such as Skype, Google Meet or even Slack, has a wide number of interesting features, including the possibility of participating in a meeting without installing applications or registering for the service. However, the most striking of all is probably the possibility of changing the background of a video call, as if a chroma were placed behind each subject who participates in the meeting.

The feature has become so popular in recent weeks that even Pixar, the animation studio owned by The Walt Disney Company, has published through its official Twitter profile a series of backgrounds inspired by its most famous movies. These include Toy Story, Up !, Inside Out (Backwards), Finding Nemo, and Cars.

To your favorite Pixar locations… and beyond! Let the fun begin with these rootin ‘, tootin’ video call backgrounds! pic.twitter.com/xidQ5thBn4 – Pixar (@Pixar) March 30, 2020

pic.twitter.com/V4K7pf2QWb – Pixar (@Pixar) March 30, 2020

Make your next video call all the more magical with our #PixarOnward video call backgrounds! ✨Onward is now streaming on @disneyplus in the US and Canada. pic.twitter.com/HQyhUII0DO – Pixar (@Pixar) April 6, 2020

Fox, behind series like The Simpsons and Family Guy, among others, has also published a brief collection of backgrounds designed for Zoom. And so has NBC with the popular American series Parks and Recreation.

Need a @zoom_us background for your meetings?

Although it has been Zoom who has popularized this type of virtual backgrounds during videoconferences, its tool it is not the only one that currently offers this possibility. Over the past few weeks, Microsoft has also implemented it on both Skype and Teams, two of its most popular tools for teleworking. These are used by millions of employees, corporations, and individuals every day both to work remotely and to be closer to their loved ones during confinement derived from the coronavirus (COVID-19).

