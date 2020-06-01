Cinema and sports are two industries that have always gone hand in hand, since both have the same objective, to entertain people and when both are combined magical things happen. Throughout history, different athletes have been encouraged to appear in some films, and we bring you the best on our list of athletes who have appeared in movies.

Pelé in ‘Victory’

The best soccer player in history made an appearance in the ‘Victory’ film that spoke of a match organized in a concentration camp of the Second World War between prisoners and guards, in addition to the Brazilian star, other soccer figures appeared as Osvaldo Ardiles , Bobby Moore or Terry Brady.

Tom Brady in ‘Ted 2’

The most winning quarterback in NFL history, he made his appearance in ‘Ted 2’, a humorous film about a teddy bear that came to life, on the scene Ted and John enter Brady’s house looking for some things.

Dan Marino in ‘Ace Ventura’

Another of the great quarterback’s in history, Dan Marino, helps the funniest detective, Ace Ventura, to recover the dolphin that is Miami’s mascot in the NFL.

Brett Favre in ‘There’s Something About Mary’

One of the classic movies in the cinema, the NFL quarterback is called as Mary was confused about who her true love was, and how to expect it, the winner is Brett, this only helped Ted stay with her. .

Lance Armstrong in ‘Dodgeball’

Another of the athletes who have appeared in films is the ‘Tour d’ France ‘multi-winner, although with some doping problems, he appeared in Dodgeball, when the protagonist loses his motivation and needs someone to tell him why he should fight for the victory, this is the mission of the cyclist.

Mike Tyson in ‘Hangover’

An ideal film for one of the best boxers in history, and also controversial. The boxer appears when the film’s protagonists discover that they have their tiger and they have to return it to them.

Mike Ditka in ‘Kicking and Screaming’

Phil Weston is a father who coaches a soccer team for children and has reached the final against the best team in the city that is directed by his father, since he was defeated before the game, he needs the help of a coach who will Motivate, and that’s when SuperBowl winner Mike Ditka arrives.

Another great combination is when the music and the cartoons come together, and you can check it out in one of the most successful animated series of all time, check out our list of the best artists who have appeared in ‘The Simpons’.