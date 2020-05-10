The latest game announced by Ubisoft, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, looks great. After a few titles with a somewhat “low” quality, its developers took flight thanks to revolutionizing the series with Odyssey and Origins, set in ancient Greece and Egypt respectively.

An open world, RPG elements and some really entertaining stories brought the saga back to the top. Valhalla seems to continue along the same lines and it is that if there is something sure today is that the Vikings sell, and a lot.

Unfortunately Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will not be released for mobile platforms and although we can play on our smartphone thanks to Google Stadia, the truth is that smartphones are not yet ready to move such powerful games.

However, in the Google application store we can find some titles of the saga and they are really fun. What better way to wait for Ragnarok than to play Assassin’s Creed in the palm of our hand?

Assassin’s Creed Rebellion

Assassin’s Creed Rebellion is a totally free game for Android and iOS that places us in Spain at the time of the inquisition. Our goal is to create our own brotherhood, gather the best assassins, train them and send them to fulfill different missions.

Unlike traditional Assassin’s Creed games, Rebellion is much slower and strategy takes precedence over action, although we have the elements that have made the saga famous such as stealth or infiltration. Do we prefer to avoid that guard who blocks the door or do we finish him off? The decision is ours.

The game is free, although obviously it has integrated purchases to advance more quickly in the game. Despite this, if you are fans of the saga and want to play occasionally, Assassin’s Creed Rebellion is a pretty fun title with which we can also control the protagonists and characters of other titles in the franchise.

Assassin’s Creed Identity

Assassin’s Creed Identity on the other hand recover the essence of the original games where actions like running, jumping and climbing were the bread of every day. The game has many options and we can even choose our own class (very RPG-style) so it’s worth trying as long as you like Assassin’s Creed.

It is not a game that will change our lives, but it is not very expensive and can give us a few hours of fun.

Unfortunately these are the only Assassin’s Creed games available for Android And it’s a shame, because it’s a fairly profitable franchise. Ubisoft could even carry one of the oldest titles or create a spin off. Hopefully with the arrival of Valhalla they will be encouraged.

At least we can hang out while we wait for Valhalla with these titles, without prejudice to turn on our console and enjoy previous games as well as see the movie based on the saga on the Netflix platform.

