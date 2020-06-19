According to a study carried out by the company Uber Eats in recent months, ice cream became one of the favorite foods and most requested by Argentines during preventive and compulsory isolation, as a result of COVID-19. In fact, dessert ranked first, leading the ranking, and added to this, day by day it becomes one of the trendy specialties among users of social networks.

For this reason, the Association of Artisan Ice Cream and Allied Manufacturers (AFADHYA), an entity that brings together artisan ice cream makers in Argentina, promotes accompanying Father’s Day with authentic artisan ice cream to enjoy with the family. In addition to this, the organization offers dessert fans an interactive map through which they can shop at their favorite neighborhood ice cream parlor.

« We are proud to be the first option for Argentines to treat themselves and get out of the routine. With a lot of effort, in this pandemic framework, all of us who work in ice cream crafts and serve our stores put the best of our profession and passion to continue providing a quality product such as authentic artisan ice cream, « reveals Gabriel Famá, President from AFADHYA.

The Artisan Ice Cream map

In the proposal on the interactive map of artisan ice cream parlors, users will be able to locate their favorite store and surprise Dad with kilos of authentic happiness. With the aim of promoting the consumption of artisanal ice cream in the country, and promoting sales of its partners in the context of this pandemic, AFADHYA created the « Interactive Map of Artisanal Ice Cream », a tool through which you can consult all artisan ice cream parlors that operate with delivery and take away services, strictly complying with sanitary preventive measures.

In addition, the platform also specifies the opening hours of each location, the apps or delivery service with which they operate, telephones, web and social networks. Fans of Artisan Ice Cream will be able to consult the interactive map through the Association’s website at the following link.

In addition to this, the organization offers fans a delicious recipe from the renowned pastry chef Osvaldo Gross to do at home.

Iced chocolate and crispy delight by Osvaldo Gross

This preparation has three parts: the base, the frozen dessert and the bath; and yields 8 units. Those who wish to watch the video of the complete recipe with the step-by-step explanation, can do so through the AFADHYA social networks.

-100 grams of milk chocolate

-3 tablespoons of corn oil or cocoa butter

-100 grams of cornflakes

1) Melt the chocolate topping at 40 degrees. Incorporate the oil or cocoa butter.

2) Break the cones into small pieces and join the flakes. Dump the chocolate and mix very well. Mold in circular rings of greater diameter than desserts. Cool in refrigerator.

-300 grs of handmade dark chocolate ice cream

-300 grs of homemade ice cream of granita milk granita

-300 grs of handmade sabayon ice cream

-300 grams of artisanal pistachio ice cream

-200 grs of quince hulls in syrup

-50 grams of ground pistachios

1) Shape the pistachio ice cream into semi-spheres and freeze.

2) In a custard mold covered with film, place a layer of 1 or 2 cm of sabayon ice cream, on top an equal layer of chocolate ice cream.

3) Unmold the pistachio hemispheres and bread them with the ground pistachio. Place in the mold.

4) Cut the quince hulls into small cubes and put in an even layer.

5) Cover everything with the granita dulce de leche ice cream.

-120 grams of milk cream

1) Mix cream, water, cocoa and sugar.

2) Cook until it boils for 2 or 3 minutes. Remove from heat and warm.

3) Add the hydrated gelatin with 36 cc of water. Use at 35 ° C, sieved.

1) Unmold frozen desserts

2) Glaze with the shiny coating on a grid.

3) Remove and present on the crispy base.

4) Decorate with chocolate foil.

-You can keep desserts made in the freezer before.

-You can use a chocolate ice cream bath instead of the icing in the recipe.

-The dessert can be made in an elongated pudding mold and cut into portions.

-If the hemisphere mold cannot be obtained, one can be molded with the large scoop of ice cream.

Finally, Francisco Maccarrone, Vice President of AFADHYA, highlights the development and career of the profession in Argentina. “In our country it is a historical profession that generates employment and work with values ​​such as quality, craftsmanship and service. In these difficult times for everyone, it is important to stay together. This Father’s Day we want to be together with all the Argentines in their homes, sharing a little happiness ”.

Undoubtedly, dessert is part of the Argentine table, mainly at family gatherings or special dates such as Father’s Day. The current context resulted in a series of changes in terms of daily activities, so a gift such as ice cream invites you to enjoy and share with the family, without neglecting the necessary care.