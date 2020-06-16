Skip a few years of your life and see how you will look when you grow up thanks to these aging apps.

The desire to know how our appearance will be in about 30 or 40 years ensures the popularity of aging apps, those that use artificial intelligence to show us how the passage of time will affect our face. If you also want you will see how you will be as an old man, attentive, because we recommend the best aging apps you can use.

After analyzing the Google Play Store, we have discovered that there are countless apps dedicated to this function. Unfortunately, not all of them successfully fulfill their premise. After trying many of the available apps, below we will talk about the best options, the ones you can trust to see what you will be like in a few decades.

The best apps to simulate aging

The future is uncertain, and no app can show you exactly what your appearance will be like in 40 years. Taking into account this fundamental detail, we will talk about the best apps to simulate aging. Are you ready to enter the time machine?

FaceApp

FaceApp has already established itself as one of the best apps -or the best currently- to change your face using artificial intelligence. Just take a photo or choose an image from the device’s gallery and apply the old man filter to make the app do its job. As you can with the example of Mark Zuckerberg, the results offered by FaceApp when aging the face are outstanding.

The great operation of the app explains its appearance in this guide, but we cannot ignore the numerous controversies starring FaceApp. After having to remove racist facial filters a few years ago, the Russian app is still constantly questioned by the dubious privacy of the photos that users upload to the platform. Leaving this aside, FaceApp’s aging filter does an excellent job.

Snapchat

Despite the drop in users suffered after the launch of Instagram Stories in 2017, Snapchat is still a social network with interesting features. One of them is its age filter, which can help you reduce or increase your age in about 20 or 30 years.

Added at the end of 2019, this tool called « Time Machine » has a slider that you must move to the left to take years off your face and to the right to put them on. As you move the control to the right, you will see how your face progressively becomes that of an old man. Similar to FaceApp, Snapchat’s age filter ensures good results.

Aging Booth

With more than 10 million downloads on the Play Store, Aging Booth is one of the most popular aging apps for Android. Its operation is extremely simple: you take a “selfie” or choose a photo from the gallery and adjust key points to eyes, mouth and chin.

Seconds later, Aging Booth takes you to 2050 and shows you how your appearance will be on that date. Although the results are not as successful as in previous apps, Aging Booth is a good app to take away your curiosity and find out what your face could be like in a few years.

Old Face Maker

The last app that we want to recommend you is Old Face Maker, with a different procedure than the previous options. Instead of passing your photo through an aging filter, in this app you should be the one add the masks of old people’s faces to your own face. After adding it, you can play around with the aging percentage and adjust the mask to change the appearance.

In addition to having face stickers, with Old Face Maker you can also check how your face would be with other items like beard, mustache, wig or the rest of the stickers that the app offers you. In short, it is a good free tool to see how your face will change over time.

