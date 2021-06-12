The best apps to save on electricity bills

The new electricity bill has shaken all Spanish homes. Now, using our appliances will cost less or more at one hour or another. This has led many developers to come up with mobile applications that can help us choose the most propitious moment for it.

To put us in context: the new invoice presents three time sections: tip, plain and valley. The first, which is also the most expensive, takes place in the morning between 10:00 and 14:00 and in the evening, between 18:00 and 22:00. The flat period, with an intermediate cost, is between 8:00 and 10:00 in the morning, 14:00 and 18:00 and between 22:00 and 24:00.

The valley is the cheapest section and comprises 8 hours: between 12 at night and 8 in the morning, in addition to weekends and holidays.

Also of interest

Mobile apps can be very useful to know at what time we should use the electrical appliances.. Creative.

To help us, the new mobile apps indicate the price of the kilowatt hour in the market to be able to program the appliances when it is cheaper. Some also allow you to set reminders, receive advice or consult information about the power source.

Three free apps compete in the market right now

RedOS is the official application of Red Eléctrica de España. It is available for free for both Android and iOS. The app is made up of two sections: one for professionals and one for consumers. In the second it is possible to check the price of electricity every hour. Namely, allows to know the price of electricity both at the current time of as previous days and the next day (only from 8:15 p.m.) The application includes the possibility of configuring alerts.

Save on electricity. It is only available for Android users. The application has a tab to quickly consult the average price of the day, that of a specific moment that interests us and what will be the next best time. One of its strengths is that it has a section called ‘help’ that it offers tips to save on the bill, explaining which household appliances use the most and how much each household appliance consumes.

Read more

Price light Spain is only available for iOS users. Like the previous two, it offers information on the market price per kilowatt-hour, but it also allows consulting the origin of the energy and the compensation prices for the excess energy produced.

However, its most remarkable aspect is that it has a widget to check the electricity price in real time on the mobile home screen and the cheapest and most expensive time of the day, without having to open the application. Just by unlocking the mobile, any user can find out the price of electricity at any time of the day.

These apps are of great help at a time when the economic capacity of Spaniards has diminished due to the pandemic. The Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU) calculates that the total savings of a family can reach almost 600 euros per year if the appliances are always used during off-peak hours (which also includes the weekend) or flat instead of doing all the consumption during peak hours.

The other side of the coin

IDNET News