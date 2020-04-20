The unstoppable advancement of mobile phone cameras means that the images we take with these increasingly weigh more. We find the best example in the Xiaomi Mi 10 and Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro, with 108 MP cameras. As you can imagine, each photograph taken with these phones is around 15-20 MB in weight, with what this means for mobile storage.

That remarkable weight of the images taken with the mobile also affects when it comes to wanting to share them through messaging networks and social networks. For example, the weight limit of an email in Gmail is 25 MB. To avoid those annoying limits, you must compress the images before sending them. Then we recommend the best apps to reduce the size and weight of images from your Android mobile.

Lit photo

Lit Photo uses smart tools to reduce the weight of images without causing visible effects on the image. We highlight this free app for Android for the multiple functions it offers, such as compression of a group of photos at a time, easily customize the size to reduce it, Image editing with cropping and 90º turns, and the possibility of sharing the final result through social networks.

If we focus on the compression tool, it is based on a simple bar with a controller with which you can select the level of reduction of the image weight. In this way, you can see how compression affects the quality of the photo, and choose based on that how you want to compress it. In general, Lit Photo is a simple, fast and effective app that you can use at any time.

Price: Free.

Photo Compress 2.0

Photo Compress 2.0 helps you reduce the size of the images from your mobile so that you can easily send them through apps like WhatsApp or Gmail. Using this app is very simple: after selecting the image from your gallery, you have Compress, resize, or trim functions available.

First of all, Compress consists of a bar with a button with which you can decide the degree of reduction of the image weight. Secondly, Resize allows you to reduce the size of the image as a percentage or by manually choosing the pixels. Finally, with the Crop tool you can select the part of the image that you want to stay with, eliminating the rest.

Photo Compress 2.0 also allows you to compress and resize several images at once to save time. In addition, it has a preview that shows you how each image would look in case you finally apply the selected changes.

Price: Free.

Photo Resizer

Photo Resizer promises a compression of images while maintaining their quality. Like the previous options, this app provides you with group editing by being able to select and compress several images at once. In addition, it also has tools to reduce or resize photos and to be able to crop them.

It is a very practical app with a very simple interface that allows you to edit the images in a few seconds in order to send them. Once the changes are applied, the compressed photos will remain saved in the Simply Photo Resizer folder, ready to be sent through messaging networks.

Price: Free.

JPEG Optimizer

If you can’t send the images by email or you no longer fit more photos stored on your SD card, JPEG Optimizer appears as your lifeguard app. It is an app with a clear interface that offers its functions in a very simple way. You choose one or more images and select the changes you want to apply to them.

To reduce the weight of the photos, you can edit compression parameters until final quality meets your needs. In addition, the JPEG Optimizer ISO noise optimization algorithm helps you reduce the size of images by improving their quality.

Price: Free. For more functions there is JPEG Optimizer PRO (€ 2.19).

Photoczip

We finish the app list to reduce the size and weight of images with Photoczip, one of the applications with more resources. In addition to being able to compress a group of images at the same time in a very simple and fast way, this app also allows you to keep or remove GPS, XMP and EXIF ​​data from a photo, or change its format from PNG to JPEG.

With Photoczip you can also add watermarks to compressed images and store all of them in a ZIP file, to be able to send them with even less weight. In short, it is an app that perfectly meets its objective, it is in Spanish and, best of all, it has no advertising.

Price: Free.

