The mobile screen is perhaps not the best for reading books, but this device can become a lifesaver when you want to spend time reading and you do not have books nearby, whether on paper or electronic. After explaining to you how to access a million and a half free books, it is time to Present you the best options for you to read on your Android mobile.

To convert your phone into an electronic book, you will have to download an app dedicated to reading files in ePub, PDF, DOC, Mobi, etc. formats. Fortunately, in the Play Store you can find good apps to read books on your mobile, we make your search easier by recommending the best ones.

We recommend you: The 7 best apps to read manga on mobile

ReadEra

ReadEra is one of the best applications that you can download on your Android mobile to read books due to its wide catalog of functions dedicated to making reading easier. First of all, this application reads files with PDF, EPUB, Microsoft Word (DOC, DOCX, RTF), Kindle (MOBI, AZW3), DJVU, FB2, TXT, ODT and CHM format, In other words, you can open any file on your phone as if it were an electronic book.

In addition, ReadEra automatically detects the books you have in the mobile storage and adds them to the library. As for the reading settings, the app has autosave and different color modes (day, night, sepia, console) to protect your sight. It has no ads, so the use of the app is even better by avoiding annoying advertising.

Price: Free.

Kindle

With a clear and simple interface, Amazon Kindle is an application that gives you access to more than a million books that you can both buy and read from your Android mobile. Also, also you can find thousands of free titles like Don Quixote. Little by little, you can create a large library in this app that also gives you many options when configuring reading.

Adjust the size of the text, change the color of the background and choose if you want to read vertically or horizontally. Once these settings are configured, it’s time to start reading. In the Kindle app you can highlight the paragraphs you like with colors and also know the definition of a word by clicking on it. In short, Kindle offers you millions of books, good library organization and multiple options to adapt reading.

Price: Free.

eBoox

Free and without ads, this is eBoox, a book reader for Android that allows reading files with fb2, epub, doc, docx, mobi, prc, txt, rtf, odt, html and zip format. eBoox stands out especially for the options it offers to configure the reading method: change the background color, control the brightness and adapt the font size.

On the other hand, while you are reading you can highlight the paragraphs that interest you the most to save or share them through other social platforms. Of course, you can upload to this app any file you have downloaded to your mobile, either from internal storage or from the SD card.

Price: Free.

FB Reader

Like the previous options, FB Reader is a reader for your mobile files with ePub, Kindle, RTF, doc (MS Word) and html, among others. In addition to reading the files you have on your mobile, it also gives you access to various online catalogs and ebook stores on the Internet, managing the downloads you make on them.

FB Reader also stands out for the customization options that it offers you when configuring the reading. You can add external fonts and custom backgrounds, opt for day mode or night mode and adjust the brightness at any time by sliding your finger on the left edge of the screen. In short, a fast, customizable and easy to use reader.

Price: Free.

Lithium

Lithium is a book reader for your mobile that automatically recognizes the text files you have on your mobile. This Android app has a nice Material Design design that makes reading even more enjoyable. While reading a play, you can highlight the phrases that interest you and even write notes about them. All this without ads, something that is always positive in an app.

Price: Free.

Google Play Books

Google also has its own app dedicated to books, one that we all know: Play Books is a great application for access the huge Google library, with free and paid books. In addition, it also allows you to read those you have already purchased and discover new titles with their personalized recommendations. Play Books has several options to configure the reading, although we highlight Night Light, with which you can turn off screen colors for better reading at night.

Price: Free.

It may interest you: 7 apps to relax at home using only your smartphone

Follow Andro4all