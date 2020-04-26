Home confinement due to the coronavirus has caused many people to want to take out the bakers inside. In fact, the search for “how to bake bread” has exploded in Google, while it remains mission impossible to find ingredients like flour or yeast In the supermarkets.

If you are one of these bread lovers who wants to try making their own bars at home, you should know that there are several Android apps that can be of great help to you. Then we recommend the best apps to make bread at home, where you can learn from the ingredients to the different types of bread that you can cook.

Homemade bread recipes

“Homemade bread recipes” is an application that provides you recipes of different types of breads that you can cook without problems at home. Bread in casserole, sliced ​​bread, ham bread, pita bread, pumpkin bread, rye bread … Look at all the recipes available and choose which is the next bread that you are going to make with the help of the app.

By entering a recipe, you will be able to know all the ingredients you need to make the bread and the procedure that you must follow step by step to obtain an edible final result.

Price: Free.

Baker’s corner

Baker’s Corner is a simple Android application where you can find dozens of recipes for cooking different types of bread. Burger bread, baguette, whole wheat bread and even empanada dough are some of the varieties included in this app, which explains both the ingredients and the procedure to prepare them. By the way, you can also share the recipes with other people.

Price: Free.

Bakers ’Notebook

Before entering the explanations of this app, we must clarify that it is in English. Despite this detail, Bakers ’Notebook is a great application to make bread at home, since allows you to calculate the percentage of the recipe until you find the perfect bread. In addition, the icons are quite clear and will help you better understand how it works.

When you find the perfect percentages for bread, you can save them and create a recipe. You can also use the app’s alarm to remember that you have to take the bread out of the oven. Once you have made quality bread, you can use the best apps for healthy and homemade recipes to discover new dishes with which to combine your craft creation.

Price: Free.

Bread recipes

One of the most complete applications for making bread at home is this, “Bread recipes”, since it not only offers you recipes for making your own food, it also recommends numerous and varied dishes that you can make with bread. But let’s go by parts: firstly, “Bread recipes” helps you make bread with dozens of recipes provided by ingredients, nutritional information, servings, total preparation time and recommendations so that the bread is perfect for you.

Once you have made the bread at home, do not leave the app, since it also serves to know what dishes you can create from artisan food. On the other hand, you can also upload your own recipes and photos to share them with other users. Using the search engine, you can write the ingredients you have at home and the app will recommend those dishes that you can prepare with them. Definitely, a very complete app that you cannot miss on your Android if you want to make bread at home.

Price: Free.

