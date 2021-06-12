The best apps to listen to radio stations online

Radio is one of the oldest means of communication but one of the more has evolved thanks to technology. Precisely, something that was going to end the radio, video streaming and podcasts, they are helping her stay there. Today, anyone can listen to radio stations online through the internet. Listening to Radio 3 or Radio Marca online is as easy as opening an app. Without antenna nor dependence on FM or AM coverage.

Next, we compile a series of mobile apps so that you can enjoy the best radio or your favorite stations saving distances. In some cases, you can tune in to online radio stations beyond coverage that give the current frequencies. You can even listen to online radio for free from other countries and languages.

TuneIn Radio

If you want to receive online radio stations from all over the world, TuneIn Radio It will allow you to do it from iPhone, Android and from many other devices. It even integrates into speakers, cars, game consoles, and wearables.

On the one hand, it offers the online radio play of all countries. You will find international, national, regional and local stations. It also has podcasts and other associated services to enjoy music and radio programs.

In total, more than 100,000 radio stations and more than 5.7 million podcasts. Sports, news, music … All the audio content that you want to enjoy, you will surely find it there, live or delayed.

TDTChannels

Special mention for TDTChannels, an application made in Spain that offers an assortment of Spanish TV channels and radio stations. You will find online radio stations of state, autonomic, regional and local reach. No matter where you connect from.

Listen to Radio 3, Radio Marca online, COPE or Cadena SER in your province. With this app you can find out what is happening anywhere of Spain thanks to its online radio catalog and to your local television channels.

You can enjoy this app both in iPhone, iPad and Android such as Apple TV, Amazon Fire Stick, Xiaomi Mi Box S and Xiaomi Mi TV Stick, etc. Come on, you no longer need a DTT tuner or a radio tuner. With internet access and TDTChannels It is more than enough.

myTuner Radio Online

Another good option to always be connected to all the online radio stations you can imagine is myTuner Radio, or myTuner Radio Online, depending on how you download it on Android, iPhone, iPad or other platforms.

Like TuneIn, on the one hand it offers you more than 50,000 live online radio stations. To begin with, you will find practically all the Spanish online radio with state, regional and local. In addition, it allows access to free online radio from other countries and a catalog of 50 podcasts Spanish people. To which you can add podcasts from other parts of the planet. In total, more than 1,000,000 podcasts.

With myTuner Radio You will also have access to free online radio from Apple Watch, Apple TV and Apple CarPlay. It is even present in the official stores of Samsung, Huawei, Amazon and in the Microsoft app store for Windows.

Radio FM Spain

Available for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, Mac and Android, Radio FM Spain lives up to its name. Includes all stations in Spain, with special attention to local stations who have made radio what it is today.

Specifically, more than 20,000 online radio stations. With this app you can listen to Radio 3, Radio Marca online and hundreds and hundreds of free online radio from state or local scope. All thanks to the internet and the selection of the application.

Among its additional options, some of them paid, Radio FM Spain offers widget, dark mode, sleep timer and constant updates to fix tuning problems.

iVoox

Even if iVoox was born as a podcast platformCurrently, it continues to be so, but it has incorporated the possibility of listening to online radio stations from any corner of Spain. So you can enjoy the best audio content in the form of a podcast, whenever you want, and live radio broadcasts.

The podcasts section is already known to everyone. You’ll find free and paid content on just about any topic you can imagine. News, sports, courses, humor, history … Any hobby or thing you like, you probably have your own podcast.

As for online radio, it is organized by categories and languages. You will be able to create your selection of favorite stations and enjoy it both in its Web version from the browser and in the apps for iPhone and Android.

