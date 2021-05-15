The best apps to learn English on Android

English is a frank language, the language used throughout the world to interact between people who do not share the same language. Just take a look at the default language of millions of mobile apps or websites to see that English has de facto become a universal language. So whether we like it or not, we should learn English to develop better in the world around us.

But it’s not so easy say you want to learn english how to achieve it. Plus, there are a thousand ways to learn it. Speaking with native speakers of the language, watching movies and series in their original version with subtitles, playing video games in English with subtitles, reading books or comics in English …

Another very useful option is use apps to learn English. They are very varied but they all have something in common: they are fun, suitable for all ages, you can use them whenever and however you want and they make the difficult easy. In addition, we can go to free and / or paid apps. Even combine them to learn English with two or three of them.

Duolingo

The most downloaded app on Android to learn English is Duolingo. The reason is that it turns the learning experience into a game of varied activities in which you will see the same concepts over and over again. In the end, you will learn words, expressions and complete phrases by playing.

This app offers several languages, including English. The activities combine written words, illustrations, audios, disordered sentences, blank spaces … On the other hand, divide the content to be learned into very small modules that you can complete. in a matter of minutes. That is precisely one of its advantages: learning English as long as you can dedicate.

Finally, Duolingo will reward us for learning English through awards and achievements. Come on, like any game you can find on Google Play. Learn while having fun.

Busuu

Busuu is one of the first mobile applications dedicated to learning English. Born as a website, it was soon available for Android and other platforms.

Among other things, you can learn English focused on specific areas such as business, vacations, conversations, etc. Also, you can choose your level of English depending on your knowledge of this language. And reinforce your learning with vocabulary, grammar, etc.

But the best thing is Busuu puts you in contact with other users. Thanks to its social component, you will have the opportunity to talk to other people in English, receive corrections of your texts by native speakers of the language …

Babbel

Another veteran application to learn English and other languages ​​is Babbel. His proposal consists of daily lessons that you can apply to your day to day when you go to eat, travel abroad or have to go shopping.

The lessons of this app are completed between 10 and 15 minutes. Ideal for when you have a free time and you don’t know what to do. Time spent learning languages. In addition, you will see them with activities of reading, writing, listening and speaking in English.

Among the particularities of Babbel, highlights its commitment to improve your English pronunciation to make you understand. Knowing a language is just as important as expressing yourself in it correctly.

Drops

The motto of Drops It is “play with your words”, in Spanish “play with your words”. This is precisely how this app works to learn English.

Using 5 minutes a day, you will learn vocabulary, expressions, phrases and you will end up being able to speak, write, read and understand English or one of the languages ​​available in this app. What’s more, it has a section dedicated to travelers. With this module you can learn specific vocabulary for when you go shopping, to a bar or restaurant or need directions. And finally, more than 200 words for the day to day.

Drops It is organized by topics and practical categories. This way you will learn what you need in a specific context, such as travel, eat or do business. Otherwise, the activities to learn English are small games and activities with which you will have fun while learning English.

Tandem

One of the resources to learn languages ​​is to partner with another person and speak in that language. Over time, both of you can learn from each other. Tandem it does this through an Android app.

If you want to learn spoken English and don’t want to waste time with activities or textbooks, you can talk to natives and thus learn words, improve your pronunciation and meet people. Precisely, the social component it is an incentive.

Tandem offers several languages, including English. In addition, you can choose speakers from different countries to learn localisms and accents.

