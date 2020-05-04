The coronavirus forced us to shut ourselves up at home for weeks, limiting our chances of exercising. However, the de-escalation plan after confinement has already started in some countries such as Spain, so you can stop doing sports at home and go outside to run, take the bike or just walk outdoors.

If you are one of those who enjoy a good walk, you should know the applications for your mobile that help you control how many kilometers you walk each day, what is the route you have taken or how much time you have spent walking each day. Keep a complete track of the exercise you do thanks to the best applications to go for a walk.

Pedometer – Step Counter, Calorie Counter

As we did with the best running applications, in this article we help you discover the best apps for going for a walk. The first one is Pedometer, a simple application that uses the mobile sensor to count the steps you take, the calories you burn and the distance and time you have walked, Among other functions.

It is an easy to use and private pedometer, since it does not force you to log in and, therefore, does not store your data in an account. However, it does allow you to keep track of each day you have walked, being able to see all the data in the form of graphs. In addition, as clarified by those responsible for the app, does not use the GPS of the mobile, something that helps you save battery.

Price: Free. | In-app purchases: from 3.19 to 42.99 euros.

Google Fit: activity and health monitoring

Google Fit, with a dark theme included, is one of the best applications to make track every workout you do, both from your mobile and from your smart watch. Using the sensors of these devices, the app records your speed, your pace, your steps, your route, the time spent, etc.

With Google Fit you can analyze the progress of your walks, and set goals to meet day by day. Thus, you can obtain Cardio Points within the program created between Google and the World Health Organization to improve your state of health. Remember, with just one 30-minute walk a day can reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease, sleep better and increase your overall mental well-being.

Price: Free.

Sportractive – Running and Walking

Sportsactive is another good application that you should try if you like to go for a walk, since it does track each of your walks, analyze them and help you meet all your goals. You can easily customize the interface of the app to show those aspects that interest you when exercising: distance, distance, calories, time, speed, pace …

This sports app also has other interesting functions, such as voice prompts that guide you during exercises or signaling the different speeds in training with colored markings on the map. On the other hand, you can also write down your body measurements and keep track of them.

Price: Free. | In-app purchases: 1.49 euros per item.

RunKeeper

Millions of users already belong to the RunKeeper community, one of the most popular apps for sports. In addition to running, this application is also useful for going for a walk, as it also shows you the data on the distance traveled, the time traveled or the pace you have maintained.

In addition to performing the usual monitoring in these apps, RunKeeper highlights the social nature of the platform. In your profile you can publish all your workouts, achievements and plans, in addition to sharing them on networks such as Facebook or Instagram. Also from the app you can take photos as you walk to post and share them like this with the rest of users.

Price: Free. | In-app purchases: from 0.74 to 42.99 euros per item.

Weight loss when walking

As its name suggests, this application helps you lose weight with professional workout plans focused on going for a walk. The difficulty levels are 3, to adapt to the different states of form of the users. The app offers you a 3-month training plan in which you must walk 3-7 days each week.

Little by little, the intensity will increase, although you will always have the help of an audio guide that will help you with each workout. In addition to following the plan recommended by the app, you can also track your calories, distance, time and pace daily. Further, It is worth noting the music playback function of this app, with which it will be even easier to animate the walks.

Price: Free. | In-app purchases: from 4.99 to 20.99 euros per item.

Endomondo

Another of the best-known applications is Endomondo, which has also managed to form a wide community of athletes worldwide. If you download this app, you can make an exhaustive follow-up of each walk you take, with the most common data: distance, time, pace, speed, etc. Also, you can receive that information by audio while you train so you do not have to look at the mobile screen.

As in RunKeeper, in Endomondo you can share the data of your workouts with other users, as well as the goals you are achieving. You can too receive and send messages of encouragement while training, follow training sessions live from your friends and share your progress on social networks like Twitter or Instagram.

Price: Free. | In-app purchases: from 0.99 to 49.99 euros per item.

