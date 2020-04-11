The confinement caused by the coronavirus pandemic has forced us to find new ways to maintain physical shape without leaving home. In addition to using the numerous training videos on YouTube, a good option is to use applications to exercise at home, thus turning your mobile into your best personal trainer.

Between series and Netflix series during quarantine, it is recommended that you leave time to do some physical activity. One of the most difficult areas of the body to define is the abdominal, that’s why We propose you a list of best apps to do abs and thus take advantage of the weeks of confinement to mark tablets.

Abs in 30 days

One of the most outstanding apps for doing abs by users is this, with an average rating of 4.9 out of 5. Abs in 30 days, as its name suggests, is an application that proposes you to define your chocolate tablet in a month with training plans of different levels that adapt to your fitness.

One of the most interesting features of this app is its guides and animations that explain in detail how you should do each exercise. Start a 30-day routine, progress to the rhythm of your exercises that are complicated daily and check how your abs are defined. If one day you forget to do sit-ups, this app takes care of notifying you with its reminders.

Chocolate Tablet Crunches in 30 Days

The 30-day routine of this app will help you burn abdominal fat and build muscle by doing sit-ups at home. From day 1 to 30, you must complete the exercises that the app marks you, adapted to different levels of difficulty, from easy to difficult.

“Chocolate tablet abs in 30 days” bets on daily exercises of 10 to 15 minutes, so you can spend the rest of the time training other parts of the body. Its routines are planned by a qualified personal trainer, and it also has animations that help you understand how to correctly perform each exercise.

Abdominal exercise

If the app that has been developed by the FBI itself for exercise does not convince you, you can find alternatives in this list of applications for doing abs. One of them is “Abdominal exercise”, which specifies that the basic exercises are not enough to flatten the belly. For this reason, the application offers you professional abdominal training so you can define your muscles of the area.

As in the previous apps, “Abdominal exercise” has a 30-day plan with daily exercises that vary so that they are not monotonous. You do not need training equipment to perform the exercises they propose, with tips from a professional coach to do them the right way. In addition, the difficulty is progressively increasing and there are videos and animations to help you.

Absbee

This application has more than 70 different sets of exercises to burn abdominal fat and define that desired chocolate bar. You don’t need equipment to follow your daily workouts, since Absbee also has a 30-day routine that varies depending on the level of difficulty you choose.

Absbee tells you how long each exercise and each rest lasts, marking both the beginning and end of them with sound signals. In addition, you also have the possibility to create personal routines with those exercises that you like the most.

Freeletics

Freeletics is an application dedicated to full body work, although we include it in this list since it has good exercises to work the abdominal area. With the help of a digital personal coach, you can do sit-ups where and when you want, and gradually noticing how this hard training gives its results.

Sit-Ups – 21 Day Challenge

This app offers you to tone the abdominal area of ​​your body in just 3 weeks thanks to its workouts divided into two levels of difficulty: beginner and advanced. Professional trainers have been in charge of designing the daily workouts, each consisting of 20 different exercises.

The programs of this app to do abs they are fast and you can do them at home without any complication. Train hard for 21 days to define your abs and thus be able to boast of a chocolate bar.

We do 300 sit-ups

As its name suggests, this app is focused on do 300 sit-ups a day to define that “six-pack” you want so much. “We do 300 sit-ups” is a very useful app since it shows you with animations how you should do each exercise, with warm-up included. It also marks the duration of each of the exercises and breaks.

No matter the level of your fitness, this app is adapted so you can follow your exercises with 21 training programs divided by levels of difficulty. Before starting to train, take the test that the app has to find out your physical capacity and thus be able to choose the appropriate program for it.

