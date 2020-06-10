They say that the best camera is the one you always carry, and the same applies to notepads. It is no use having a fabulous agenda if you do not carry it with you when you come up with ideas. One way to always have your notes at hand is on your mobile, with note taking apps.

There are many notepad apps for Android, but not all are the same. They are very simple, more suitable for quick notes, and complex, for when you need to write something down with greater precision or detail. Just like we did with task managers, today we test apps for taking notes so you can decide which one best suits your needs.

What do we ask of a notes app?

The needs of what is required in a note-taking application vary from person to person, but in our comparison we will value the more functions, the better, as well as the general ease of use. Below you will find a comparative table where the following are included sections to compare in note taking apps.

Text format. That is, the possibility of adding some formatting to the text such as bold, italics or underline. It is not essential for a notes application, although it can be useful when the notes are very long and it is difficult to highlight the most important parts.

Images. If the application allows you to add photos to the notes, whether they are photos taken beforehand, from the gallery, or directly with the mobile camera.

Voice clips. Sometimes there is no time to write and the best you can do is record a voice clip and attach it to a note.

Handwritten text / drawings. We will take into account if the application has a “pencil” tool, to make doodles, texts or indications that are included in the notes.

Checkboxes. The possibility that the note includes boxes to indicate whether an item has been completed or not. While this touches the realm of task managers, creating shopping lists and other simple lists are still common in note-taking apps.

Reminders. Writing the note is the first step. The second is to remember what you have written when you need it. Some applications include reminders to a specific date and time or when you arrive at a certain place.

Categories. Over time, the notebooks begin to fill up with small, unrelated bits of text. In this section we assess the possibilities of organizing the notes by categories, labels or any other possible way.

Colors. Also a category, but simpler: the possibility to choose the background color of a note to organize them or highlight some of them.

You need a user account. If it is necessary to log in and / or create a user account before starting to use the application or not.

Synchronization in the cloud. We will see here if the application saves your notes in the cloud so that you can retrieve them on another device, either on another Android mobile with the app installed or in the web version or for other platforms.

Collaborative sync. If it is possible to share a note with other people and that they can also edit it. Despite being a little advanced, it is a highly coveted feature for making something as simple as a shopping list.

Our candidates

In our comparison we have selected seven candidates most popular when it comes to taking notes on Android. We have the people’s favorite, Google Keep, as well as their most direct competition like OneNote, EverNote and DropBox Paper and other note apps that over time have gained public recognition on Google Play, such as ColorNote or Adler Notes.

Google Keep

We start with the one who is, for many, the champion to beat: Google Keep. He has been with us for several years, and although at first he simply sinned, over time it has been adding functions without haste but without pause until you reach a point where it is difficult to find fault.

Best of all is that has managed to stay light and easy to use, adding only what is strictly necessary and without scaring the user with a multitude of buttons or screens on screens. It is not the best application for writing documents on Android, but for simple notes, which is what we value well, it is undoubtedly the best.

Google Keep: notes and lists

EverNote

EverNote is a bit the opposite end of Google Keep. Is rather an application to write documents, so it gives you more control over the style and final format of the text. Of course, nothing prevents you from using it for more mundane things like the shopping list or your favorite movies.

However, it is by making these annotations easier that the extra “power” of EverNote is not only not necessary, but it gets in the way. To be honest, not quick and intuitive enough for the consistent and impromptu use expected of a note app. It is rather an application to write more complete documents than simple notes.

Evernote

OneNote

OneNote is situated halfway between the previous two. Although in the past it was closer to the EverNote model, with the recent integration of Windows Sticky Notes in the application, it has greatly enhanced its use as a note-taking application.

Here there may also be some confusion, because today you can create two types of notes in OneNote: same as always and Quick Notes. Traditional notes can be quite complex and include images and drawings, while quick notes only include text (formatted, yes).

Microsoft OneNote

Dropbox Paper

Dropbox Paper is a bit of a notes, documents and tasks application, all in one. It has the advantage that you can assign tasks to specific people, which is useful in some types of notes. However, it lacks other details of greater interest in the area of ​​taking notes, such as the possibility of adding voice clips or making handwritten drawings.

Technically you can use it without problems to make notes, and you will enjoy a great collaborative editing with other people, but some more mundane and basic characteristics are missing, such as being able to choose a color for the note or being able to classify them with categories or labels.

Dropbox Paper

ColorNote

If you are someone who thinks that any past time was better, there are few note apps as classic as ColorNote. It has more than one hundred million downloads on Google Play and an average score of 4.6, despite being pretty basic and have an interface that could well be from the Android Kit Kat era.

Their secret is that it just works. Sometimes you don’t want to format your notes, edit them with other people, or add drawings, but a place to add pieces of text and that’s it. Is something like Windows Notepad, but on Android.

ColorNote

Adler Notes

Adler Notes is a notes application that equates most of the functions of Google Keep (except for handwritten drawings). The interface, showing the notes on a classic grid, helps to have them always at hand and well visible.

Its use is quite intuitive, although from a performance point of view it is somewhat slower than the notes application. It is well loaded with functions, although you need to polish the edges a littleFor example, when toggling between the mode with checkboxes or not, all previously written text is erased.

Adler Notes

Notebook

The Zoho Notes app has more or less everything a style app is asked of. Maybe he has a few buttons left to the application, but in exchange for this visual pollution you have a faster way to quickly create the type of notes that interest you.

The notes themselves have a visual style very similar to that of Google Keep, although with the advantage that here if you can format the text with bold, italics and others. Technically it is very complete, and the only downside that can be put is that it does not have collaborative editing or that it does not work in landscape mode, which can be frustrating in some circumstances.

Notebook

Notes applications: what do they offer us and which one to choose?

We could tell you which of these applications seems better to us, but in the end this would be nothing more than my personal opinion based on my requirements and preferences. Not everyone needs the same app to take notes, and that is why we present this table comparing them, so you can choose which one is closest to what you are looking for.

Google Keep

Evernote

OneNote

Dropbox Paper

ColorNote

Adler Note

Notebook

Text format

No, just lists

Yes, bold, italic, underline, lists, indented, crossed out, subscript, superscript, highlights and links

Yes, bold, italic, underline, strikethrough, highlights and links

Headlines, bold, italic, underline, strikethrough, indentation and lists

No

No

Yes, bold, italic, underline, strikethrough, highlight, alignment, indentation, lists and links

Attach Images

Yes, from the gallery and from the camera

Yes, from the gallery and from the camera, with automatic adjustment of edges in documents

Yes, from the gallery and with the camera, with automatic edge adjustment for documents

Yes, from the gallery and the camera

No

Yes from the camera

Yes, from gallery and camera, with border adjustment in documents

Voice clips

Yes

Yes

Yes

No

No

Yes

Yes

Drawings

Yes

Yes

Yes

No

No

No

Yes

Checkboxes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Reminders

Yes, by date and by place

Yes by date

No

Yes, for specific tasks, by date

Yes by date

Yes by date

Yes by date

Categories

Yes, categories and labels

Yes, with different notebooks

Yes, with different notebooks

Yes with folders

No

Yes

Yes, with different notebooks

Colors

Yes

No

Yes

No

Yes

Yes

Yes

You need a user account

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

No

No

No

Synchronization

Yes, with Google. The notes are available in the web version and Google Keep.

With Evernote. Available on official websites and apps.

Yes, with the Microsoft account. Available on the website and official apps.

Yes, with Dropbox

Yes, with own account

Yes, in Dropbox or Google Drive

Yes, with Zoho or Google Drive

Collaborative Edition

Yes

Not in the free version

No

Yes

No

No

No

The best

Many functions maintaining easy use, reminders by place.

Very complete text format

Adjusting photos to “scan” documents

Tasks can be assigned to specific people, good collaborative editing

There is no place for distraction, as it has few functions.

Easy to use, intuitive interface

It looks like a classic notepad, but allows you to add more formatting to the text, you can create several notepads

Worst

Plain text

A little tricky to use if you just want to take quick notes

No reminders or collaborative editing

Lacks basic note-taking functions, such as handwritten drawings

Too simple: Notes are text only

Cannot add handwritten notes

No collaborative editing

For those looking for something simple and fast, there’s nothing like Google Keep, closely followed by Notebook, while the battle for those who need more complex notes It is freed between EverNote and OneNote, or Dropbox Paper if your notes involve assigning tasks to other people frequently. Finally, let’s not forget who they want notes and nothing else: ColorNote will always be there for them.