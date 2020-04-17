Not being able to leave home is not synonymous with having to completely abandon physical exercise. We know that the Netflix and HBO series are very powerful, but it is recommended spend time each day on physical activity. The older ones have it easy thanks to the 9 apps to exercise at home, but what about the little ones?

In addition to finding time for family play during confinement, you also have to find it for children to get some exercise. To make your task easier, we propose a list with the best apps for kids to exercise at home. Through fun workouts, these applications are responsible for promoting that much-needed physical activity these days.

Morning exercises for children

Having a fixed schedule for training can make it easier for children to get into the exercise routine. In this case, the app “Morning exercises for children” proposes a series of activities that the little ones can do in the morning.

Through a series of fun exercises, the application helps children stay active and train different parts of the body. So that they can carry out each activity well, they have the help of a young character that visually tells them how they should do it.

Yoga for children and family fitness

If you are one of those who practice Yoga at home, you can achieve that children join your exercises thanks to this Yoga app for boys and girls. With poses specially designed for the smallest of the house, “Yoga for children” is a good app to train together during these days of confinement.

Although the app is in English, the animations perfectly show how to exercise. Also, you can choose the category of the training plan: easy, medium, difficult, animal, whole body or favorites, containing those exercises that children mark with the heart button.

Just Dance Now

The little ones can also exercise at home with dancing, an activity that unites body movement and music to turn them into moments of fun. That is why we propose Just Dance Now, an app with which children can discover the great dancer they carry inside while doing physical exercise.

“Despacito” by Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee and “Swish Swish” by Katy Perry ft. Nicki Minaj are just some of the songs included in the Just Dance Now catalog, made up of more than 500 songs. With just a few taps, children can start dancing imitating the steps of the characters on the screen And they can also create their own list of favorite songs so they can dance to them whenever they want.

Fitness for children – Yoga

This app focuses on Yoga again to recommend exercises that children can do at home. The workouts, divided into beginner, intermediate and advanced levels, are focused on improving joint strength and flexibility of the kids.

So that they know how to do the exercises, they have the help of Detailed on-screen animations featuring characters of the same age. They can also see at all times a stopwatch that indicates the duration of each exercise.

Exercise for Kids

This free Android app encourages children to play sports at home with a training plan consisting of 15 different exercises. To make the activity even more enjoyable, you can cheer up and do one of those exercises alongside it. In addition, you can set a reminder that alerts you every day to do the exercises in the app.

“Exercise for Kids” has three levels of difficulty: easy, medium and difficult. Before starting a plan, you will have to select one of those levels. Then, it will be time to do the exercises following the instructions of the animated demonstrations that will appear on the screen, with the stopwatch included.

