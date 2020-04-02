As much as some may regret it, it is undeniable that the progressive growth of smartphone screens has been unlocking new utilities with which to take advantage of devices, which until not long ago seemed practically unthinkable. A few years ago, make good drawings on the screen of a smartphone It seemed quite a challenge, and from which only the owners of terminals such as those of the Galaxy Note series or Huawei Mate could access. Currently, however, with mobiles whose screens already exceed 6 inches, and come closer to 7, drawing on Android is available to everyone.

This changes, of course, if we talk about tablets whose screens exceed this screen diagonal and are located at 8, 10 or even 12 inches. Whatever your case, in this article we bring you those that are, without a doubt, the best drawing applications on Android, regardless of the device you are using.

AutoDesk Sketchbook

One of the most downloaded applications in its category, and it’s not for less. The very famous software developer oriented to artistic and design environments Autodesk, It has one of its most popular tools adapted to Android and compatible with the vast majority of existing devices.

SketchBook is a very complete app, which integrates all the tools that any draftsman, whether amateur or professional, might need. It is possible to choose between dozens of predefined brushes, each of them capable of generating a totally different stroke to give our drawing the finish we really want. Furthermore, despite all its functions, not an overly complex application, and with a little practice anyone can familiarize themselves with its controls.

Autodesk SketchBook can Download totally free through Google Play. Of course, when installing the app for the first time it will be necessary to log in or create an account, or else it can only be used for a period of 7 days – enough to realize that creating an account is worth it, a lot, in order to use this tool.

Canvas

A drawing app created by Google, which will only occupy 300 kB of your mobile space once installed. The secret? Canvas is a progressive web application created by the great G, which is run through the browser but still has access to certain system privileges, which makes it a perfect option for those looking for a simple drawing app to create their sketches.

Logically is not as complete a tool as the Autodesk drawing suite, but it offers cool features like the ability to draw on an imported image from the phone gallery, or export the created drawings to memory. In addition, since it is synchronized with the Google account associated with the phone, all the drawings will be accessible from any device, simply by accessing the Canvas website.

To install Canvas on an Android mobile or tablet, follow these simple steps:

From the browser, enter the Canvas website.

Open the options menu, and look for the option “Send to desktop”.

The app will install, and the Canvas icon will appear in the app drawer along with the rest.

Adobe illustrator draw

Another classic of the Drawing apps for Android is Adobe Illustrator Draw. The Adobe tool competes from you to you and without disheveled with SketchBook, because it integrates dozens of tools and options with which to make each drawing something unique. Among its characteristics, the following stand out:

Images can be magnified up to x64 to apply details to the millimeter.

Five different brushes with adjustable opacity, size and colors.

Multiple drawing and image layers can be worked on, and each can be individually renamed, duplicated, combined or adjusted.

Compatible with Capture CC templates.

Ability to export files compatible with Illustrator or Photoshop.

Again we are facing a application that can be downloaded for free through Google Play, and that offers compatibility with Android phones and tablets of all kinds.

Adobe photoshop sketch

But Illustrator Draw is not the only Adobe app for Android with which we can unleash our most creative side through drawings. Photoshop Sketch is as complete a tool as the previous one, which also allows for multi-layered work, and access to advanced features such as various pencils, pens, markers, erasers, thick acrylic and ink brushes, soft pastel and diluted color.

Projects created with Photoshop Sketch for Android can be easily exported, and thus be able to continue working later in Adobe Photoshop CC or Adobe Illustrator CC. One of the advantages of the app is that it has a fully customizable toolbar, through which you can modify the workspace to suit the user.

ArtFlow

Chosen as one of the best applications for drawing by the publishers of Google Play, ArtFlow stays at the top of its class year after year despite the arrival of other much more famous options such as those developed by Adobe.

The app offers nothing less than 80 different brushes, as well as other tools with which to convert any Android mobile or tablet into a complete digital drawing pad. Also has support for pressure sensitive stylus such as the S-Pen of the Note series mobiles, or the

Google Pixelbook Pen.

While ArtFlow can be downloaded for free on Google Play, the application offers the possibility of acquiring a pro license through in-app payments ranging from 2.49 euros to 5.49, and which will serve to unlock certain exclusive tools.

Bamboo Paper

How could it be otherwise, the experts in the field of design and the artistic tools of BambooThey also have their own drawing application for Android. And in fact, it is one of the best.

Bamboo Paper is a drawing app optimized for Android tablets – although it is also compatible with mobile phones -, which offers cool features like the ability to create your own colors or zoom in on sketches so as not to miss any detail, however small.

Its creators point out that to get the most out of the app, it is recommended to use one of their compatible stylus, although it is not an essential requirement to use Bamboo Paper, which by the way, is a free app.

PaperDraw

The last of the applications in this selection is PaperDraw. The vast majority of users of this tool highlight its simplicity and ease of use, something worth admiring considering that it is a very complete app and with practically all the functions that we might need when making sketches or digital drawings.

Of course it is possible share the drawings once finished, and even save your own signature through which to mark all the creations when finished. It also offers the possibility of drawing on images, and includes guides with which to learn to draw aimed at those who are starting out in the world of digital drawing.

A lot of the application features are free, Although again we find in-app payments – ranging from 1.09 euros to 4.99 euros per item – that will allow you to unlock its full potential.

