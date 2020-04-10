Collecting comics is funny, but if you’re a true bullet-eater, it’s probably more practical to use technology to access more content. With the right apps, your mobile and tablet give you access to thousands of comics.

If you are looking for a good application to read comics on an Android mobile or tablet, iPhone or iPad, here we show you 20 applications for it. Some have their own repertoire of comics, while others are tools for read typical comic book formats: CBR, CBZ, PDF or ZIP.

Manga Plus

We start our list with Manga Plus, an application Made in Japan to read manga and that has well-known titles such as One Piece, Dragon Ball, Bleach, My Hero Academy or Naruto. All this for free, in exchange for a few announcements, and simultaneously with the premiere of the comics in Japan.

MANGA Plus by SHUEISHA

MangaToon

MangaToon is a similar concept, although focused on webtoons, generally in the form of shorter comics and they are updated frequently (for example, several times a week). Some comics are free, while others are paid, and you will find content of all kinds and for all tastes.

MangaToon – Great Comics, Fabulous Stories

Toomics

Toomics is pretty much the same as MangaToon, although there is a slightly different approach. It’s about a subscription service, that with a monthly payment gives you VIP access to all webtoons, all episodes and without ads. You can also read some comics and episodes for free.

Toomics – Unlimited Comics

WebToon

Possibly one of the applications to view most popular webtoons, from the hand of the creators of LINE. It has a good selection of cartoons for all tastes, many of which are updated several times a week, as well as a lot of exclusive content that you won’t find in other applications.

WEBTOON

WebComics

Webcomics puts a huge collection of comics at your fingertips, including exclusive with creators from all over the world. You’ll find new content every day and comics and comics of every genre imaginable, with some social features to interact with other comic fans from within the app.

WebComics

Tapas

Novels and comics meet in Tapas, with tens of thousands of novels and comics in your library, including original series that you will not find in other applications. The application is free, although you must “pay” with a virtual currency to see some episodes.

Tapas – Comics and Novels

Wecomics

If for some reason you have not found your favorite webtoon in the previous applications, you can try your luck with WeComics. Both the concept and the execution is very similar, with a multitude of cartoons of all types and genres. You will find several free comics, although others you must pay to unlock episodes.

Wecomics

Dark Horse Comics

In Dark Horse Comics you will find Hellboy, The Umbrella Academy, Black Hammer, Mass Effect, Avatar: The Last Airbender and manga. In the application you can buy the different volumes, although you will also find free content, with series and episodes that you can read for free.

Dark Horse Comics

Comixology

Comixology is a heavyweight for comic book apps, including manga and Marvel comics, DC and Image, to name a few. He has more than 100,000 comics in his library, 10,000 of which can be accessed through the ComiXology Unlimited subscription service.

Comics

DC Comics

The official DC Comics application gives you access, of course, to read the adventures of Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Green Lantern, The Flash and the rest of DC superheroes on your mobile or tablet. The application is a spin-off of the Comixology app that we saw before, so you will find many of its advantages.

DC Comics

Marvel comics

If you are more of Marvel than DC, in its official application you will find the comics of Iron Man, Thor, Captain America, Spider-Man, Wolverine and many more, with a catalog of more than 13,500 comics today. Technically the application is identical to that of DC Comics, the content being the only thing that changes.

Marvel comics

Marvel Unlimited

Marvel Unlimited is a subscription service that gives you access to over 27,000 digital comics, including Spider-Man, Iron Man, Captain America, Avengers, Thor, Hulk, X-Men, Star Wars, Doctor Strange, Deadpool, and a very long etcetera. . You can choose between one monthly or annual subscription that gives you access to all content, with a trial period of 7 days.

Marvel Unlimited

IDW Comics

The IDW Comics app gives you access to comics from Transformers, My Little Pony, Judge Dredd, Skylanders, G.I. Joe, Star Trek, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Godzilla, Orphan Black, X-Files, Ghostbusters and a long etcetera. It is not a subscription service, but you must pay for each volume, with variable prices.

IDW Comics

Google Play Books

Although its name might indicate otherwise, Google Play Books also is ready to read comics, including up to a special function to highlight the speech bubbles of a bullet. You will have to purchase each comic, although you can also find some free episodes as a test.

Google Play Books

ComicScreen

What if you already have your comics and simply want to view them on your mobile or tablet? Then an application like ComicScreen or the rest that we will see next will be useful. ComicScreen specializes in viewing images, scanned photos, with support for ZIP, RAR, CBZ, CBR, with support for favorites, SMB and FTP connection. It is only available on Android.

ComicScreen – ComicViewer

Challenger Comic Viewer

Another comic reader you’ll find on Android is Challenger Comic Viewer, with file support PDF, CBZ, CBR, CBT, CB7, DjVu and ePUB. It’s free, ad-free, and you can read files from Google Drive, FTP, SMB, and many other sources.

Challenger Comics Viewer

Panels

Available for iPhone and iPad, Panels is a comic reader that stands out for its clean and minimalist interface, with support for CBR, CBZ and PDF files. It can import comics from Dropbox, Google Drive, iCloud and other sources and includes a day mode and night mode, in addition to being able to synchronize the progress on all your devices.

Panels

Readler

Readler is a comic reader with support for PDF and CBZ / CBR files. It allows you to import comics from email, web pages, Google Drive, Dropbox and the like, as well as share pages of the document you are viewing with other applications, such as WhatsApp.

Readler CBR, CBZ, PDF

Developer: Zed +Download it at: Google playDownload it at: App StorePrice: FreeCategory: Books and reference works

Astonishing Comic Reader

Astonishing Comic Reader is a comic reader for Android that stands out for its interface, a little more up to date than other alternatives. It allows you to organize your comics into collections and has Chromecast support, so you can take the comics to any compatible screen.

Astonishing Comic Reader

Perfect Viewer

With more than 5 million downloads, Perfect Viewer is a veteran application for watching Androi comics. Although the interface is upgradeable, the application is highly customizable and supports virtually any format to add: CBZ, CBR, 7Z, LZH, CBT, JPEG, PNG, GIF, BMP, WebP, TIFF, PDF, XPS and DJVU. All this free and without ads.

Perfect Viewer