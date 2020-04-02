FM radio on mobile phones, over time, has become an almost extinct function. There are some models with it, but most do without this function. However, even if you don’t have a native FM radio, it is possible to listen to the radio through the internet, where different applications from different developers come into play.

So we are going to show you a wide list with the best applications to listen to the radio from the mobile, regardless of whether we are using an Android phone or an iPhone.

Simple radio

Simple Radio does quite well with what its own name promises. It is a simple radio application that, just open it, offers us a wide list of radios in our territory. Just click on them to reproduce them And, as an extra, we can add the ones we want to favorites to locate them faster.

In the case of the iOS application, we have a rather interesting mode called ‘Jukebox’. This allows us search radio by musical styles, in order to search for Pop, Jazz, Rock and other radios. The application has advertising, but it does not jump constantly, just by clicking on the station’s playback.

Simple radio

FM Radio

Although they share functions, the interface is quite different on Android compared to iOS.

FM radio is somewhat richer at the interface level, presenting clear differences between Android and iOS. In the case of the Android version, the interface is somewhat old, but functional. We have a list of countries whose radios we can listen to, as well as the possibility to distinguish between gender, language, add to favorites, receive recommendations, etc. Note that we have the possibility of select themes and use an equalizer to adjust the sound.

If we talk about iOS, the application is somewhat more careful at the interface level. The list of countries appears at the top of the app and the different options are better broken down. By cons, we can’t equalize the audio. Both on iOS and Android, finally, we highlight that the app has a way to adjust the app’s sleep that is, if we go to sleep with the radio on, it will turn itself off when we program.

FM Radio

Radios of Spain

As its name suggests, Radio Spain FM is an application focused mainly on our country. We can search for outstanding stations even locally to focus on our autonomous community or city, add to favorites, listen to podcast from the app, etc.. It is simple at the interface level, being in this case clearly better designed on Android, with shortcuts more at hand.

Radios of Spain: listen to radio for free

Audials

Audials is very well cared for at the interface level and allows us both to listen to the radio and listen to podcasts, or, a curious feature, record in parallel the contents that we want. This recording can be done on both iOS and Android and the list of possibilities is huge. We can choose local radios, by country, genre, artists, favorites, etc.

Audials

miRadio (FM Spain)

miRadio is only available on Android and is a simple and light application to listen to the radio. We have a list of outstanding radios in our country, in addition to the possibility of searching for local radios and adding them to favorites. It has some publicity when opening the app, but then it does not appear again.

miRadio (FM Spain)

TuneIn

TuneIn is a radio application that stands out for its interface and simplicity. We can listen to radios highlighted by our area, divided by categories, add them to favorites, activate a car mode in the case of Android, etc. The announcements are present but they are not intrusive, since they are shown above the cover of the radio for a few seconds, and playback does not stop at any time.

TuneIn Radio – Sports, Music and News

myTuner

myTuner is another of the best radio apps for Android. It has a brilliant interface in both iOS and Android, car mode in both operating systems, prominent stations, local, recommended, possibility to listen to podcasts, check music charts, etc.

myTuner radio

Pocket cast

Pocket Cast is one of the most popular applications when it comes to podcasts. However, can also be used as a different way of listening to the radio. The magic of this is in the direct but, what if we want to listen to a program that has already been broadcast? Most popular radios upload episodes and stretches to Pocket Cast, so we can listen to these fragments again even though they have already been played live.

Pocket cast