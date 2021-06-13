The best applications for your routes when you go running or cycling

Although many accuse technology of become sedentary beings, smartphones and wearables have helped many get off the couch and start playing sports. Going for a walk, running or jogging along hiking routes by bicycle are activities available to many and with a rather low cost compared to other more prohibitive sports practices.

With the right footwear, some time in your busy schedule and comfortable clothes, you will surely find a park or a route close to home in which to test your body by traveling a few meters or several kilometers. And best of all, now you can save a proof of that activity thanks to mobile tracking apps.

We propose several examples of applications with which to design your own routes for running, walking or hiking. You can also make a track your walks and obtain statistics to monitor your health or your sports practice.

Runkeeper

We start with a veteran app, Runkeeper, which was long ago acquired by sportswear and footwear firm ASICS. She was one of the first to help you manage your routes showing the route on the map. In addition, you will see the time spent, the distance traveled and, finally, compare with historical data.

In short, with this app for iPhone and Android it will be easy control all generated data for your walks or when you go running around. What is your weekly average? When did you take a longer route? You can even create a plan on the calendar to achieve performance targets.

More cool features: motivational audio in English and integration with Apple Music and Spotify, awards and motivational activities, support for Apple Watch and Bluetooth devices, integration with Apple Health, etc. It also integrates with My Fitness Pal.

Adidas Running by Runtastic

Another popular app in the world of route and race tracking is Runtastic. Years ago it was bought by Adidas, and today it is offered under the name of Adidas Running by Runtastic. Free, although with purchases, and available for iPhone, Apple Watch and Android.

Its list of features is similar to the one above: record your activity on the map, get data on distance traveled, speed, time spent, set goals to improve your own brand, etc. It also has a voice coach and allows log activities various such as running, yoga, boxing, soccer …

This app also has a social component. First, you can share your results with friends and acquaintances. Second, it invites you to compete with them comparing activities and statistics. It also integrates with My Fitness Pal.

Nike Run Club

There are no two without three. Along with Asics and adidas, Nike also jumped on the mobile app bandwagon. With the app Nike Run Club you can join the fascinating world of running. No more staying home. Go out to the country or the mountains and enjoy the good weather sweating your shirt going for a run, cycling or just hiking.

Available for iPhone and Android, the app is a kind of personal trainer that record your routes and then compare or share them. It will also encourage you to keep going with motivational audio and weekly and monthly challenges. In addition, you will know how you do it compared to other users.

For the rest, the app offers trophies and medals, motivational messages from your own friends, training programs personalized … Come on, you have no excuse not to go running with this app on your smartphone.

Strava

Runners and cyclists, Strava it is your app. Available for Android, iPhone and Apple Watch, it will be very useful both for register your routes if you go running, cycling or practicing another sport. But also you will find new routes to get out of the routine. In return you will get statistics such as distance, speed, pace …

With the accumulated information, you will see if you have progressed as runner or athlete and you will know when you did your best time or reached the longest distance. And if you share your data, you will know what position do you occupy comparing with other users.

Strava’s social component allows you to follow your friends, add yourself to user groups, share photos and timestamps, and more. Ultimately, it is about have a good time going for a run and share it with other runners.

