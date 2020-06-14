Even though that him [Apple Watch](https://www.xataka.com/analisis/apple-watch-series-5-analisis-caracteristicas-precio-especificaciones9 is the watch that is best understood with iOS, the popular devices of Amazfit can also connect with the iPhone. Here the Amazfit application plays an important role, although is somewhat limited, so knowing more customizable alternatives can always come in handy.

We are going to talk to you about Amaztools. Is an application compatible with all Amazfit devices and that allows us to perform many functions, some of them to customize our watch beyond what the official application allows. As it could not be otherwise, the application is free, so let’s take a look to see what it offers.

Amaztools: a great tool for Amazfit

When we open the Amaztools home we will see a somewhat sparse interface that shows us the distance, kilometers and calories of the day, along with information about the battery. However, magic comes in the rest of sections, much more complete. The section right next to home is the watchfaces search engine. The catalog is incredible, with a lot of dials that are updated week after week, so that we can always have the newest ones.

With this application we can install any watchface on our Amazfit device. Just download it from the browser and open it in the app

Many of them are based on the dials of the Apple Watch, so if we have, for example, an Amazfit GTS, we can enjoy practically identical spheres and optimized for OLED panels. The next section is that of downloads, one of the most useful. Thanks to this we can install spheres from external pages. We just have to download the .bin file, open it with Amaztools and the application will automatically detect the sphere to install it. This is something that the Amazfit application itself does not allow, but thanks to this tool we can do it in a matter of seconds.

Similarly, we have a fourth section dedicated to sports activity, in which we can synchronize all our progress with this application. to monitor the exercise we have been doing throughout the weeks.

So far the application seems useful, but it does not shine excessively beyond allowing us to install third-party spheres. However, in the ‘more’ section we begin to see very striking options. The first is to install custom files. This serves both to install all the spheres that we have downloaded and some custom firmwares, in case our Amazfit supports it.

Secondly we have a remote trigger that allows us to use the clock as a trigger. It is a very useful function to put the mobile where we want and shoot remotely through our watch or bracelet. Similarly, we can do the same with the flashlight.

Another very useful option is the music controller. We can connect services like Spotify and configure what we want the Amazfit button to do. For example, that two taps serve to increase the volume, three to stop the reproduction … what we want. In the event that you have

Amaztools

Share

Amaztools: the best application to configure and customize an Amazfit device on iOS