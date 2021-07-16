The best app stores for Android outside of Google Play | Technology

There is life in the world of applications outside of the Google Play Store, since there are several of them that are very interesting and have nothing to envy the official one that all Android users have already installed on their terminal.

The place where all the owners of an Android terminal go first to download an application is the official store Google Play Store, mainly because we all have it pre-installed on our mobile devices and because the catalog of applications is absolutely overwhelming.

However, there are third-party app stores that may be close to the official one, even offering tools that are not in the big G store, but that can be extremely interesting. Many of these stores have Catalogs not too far from the number of applications that the Play Store has.

Let’s see which ones can perfectly compete with the official store and help us have more download options.

App stores for Android devices:

APKMirror

This is a store extremely popular It has the same free applications that appear in Google Play, being able to choose the version to download and even having betas of several popular apps such as WhatsApp.

The layout and design of the website is really good, with a lot of search facility. The only drawback we have is that they have not released a mobile phone version and we must do everything through the web. In this case, the APK file on mobile and runs.

APKMirror

It’s that simple, yes, you have to give the application permissions so that it can be installed from an external file. Something essential if we want to enjoy the apps that we download in APK, be it in APKMirror or any other site.

F-Droid

It is a store in whose catalog there are only free toolsas they are based on the concept FOSS, that is, Free and Open Source Software, which comes to mean free software with open source code.

This means that the main applications that exist that are paid will not be present, but in exchange we will have other similar ones. open source type that can be equal or more effective than the famous ones.

F-Droid

From the web you can download the APK files and from the installable application on your Android terminal as well.

Aptoid

This store was considered by many and for many years as the great alternative to the Play Store, since it also has its own application that can be installed on mobile devices and its catalog is huge. As usual, the Google store has many more users, but currently Aptoide is one of the most used in the world.

APToide

The number of tools is very large and by having a version to install on your mobile or tablet, you can always keep track of the apps that are installed and get update. Of course, it has to be manually.

SlideME

It is a website that is mainly dedicated to providing service to all those terminals that cannot have Google Play for whatever reason. SlideME is offered as the alternative to all those who cannot use the official And the truth is that the number of apps is not bad at all.

SlideME

The problem is that, despite having a good catalog, there are applications that today are basic, such as WhatsApp or Instagram, that do not appear in this catalog. Of course, there are just a few.

Uptodown

It is a Spanish company that, in addition to having Web page, you can also install your own on our device with Android operating system, to make it easier for us to search for apps and receive the relevant updates.

Uptodown has a large amount of software, including old versions of the applications themselves in case we need to install a version prior to the latest one for whatever reason. This function is called by the app rollback.

UptoDown

They can be installed in APK format, XAPK and even the so-called Android App Pundle. This Uptodown app can make backup copies in XAPK format.

Bad life

This is another Spanish store with a such an extensive catalog that could compete face to face with the Play Sore. In addition, it is really quick to get new software to download.

All i know download in APK and it is installed thanks to this type of Android executable files, as long as we give the file permission to install it on our mobile or tablet.

Bad life

The entire catalog is divided by categories so that we can enter apps more easily, although we have a search engine that is very comfortable. To this we must add the tutorials, tricks and secrets of many of the tools that they themselves offer for download. And all free.

APKpure

APKpure has a web version, but it can also be installed on an Android terminal or a tablet, it is indistinct. Like many of the ones we’ve already seen, download the APK file or XAPK and then it is installed on the device, being able to do it from the web or from the version of the store for Android.

We can upload APK files without problem, within a verification page where we only have to say if it is an original version or if it is modified, so that it appears in the catalog. In addition, by being able to register, it will offer us services that are from the region where we are mainly, but also from outside.

APKpure

With all the stores that we have shown you, you can choose all your apps well, downloading them from one or the other indistinctly, you could even use them all at the same time.

What is clear is that they are all excellent alternatives to the Play Store. Not only can we live off the domain of Google, we also have options outside that are very attractive.