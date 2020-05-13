Perforated mobile screens are all the rage. A feature that until not long ago seemed exclusive to the most expensive mobiles on the market, is now a design element that extends among a good part of the terminals launched throughout 2020, including those that are cheaper.

Leaving aside debates about whether the hole in the screen is better than other alternatives, and vice versaThe truth is that the vast majority of manufacturers do not seem to take advantage of this aesthetic addition. Fortunately, there are third party tools that offer the possibility of give a real use to this hole.

It is the case of Energy Ring, an old acquaintance in the world of Android personalization, who has recently received one of the biggest updates in her history, to become an even more useful app, and essential for all those who have a terminal with a perforated screen.

Energy Ring now works with even more screen hole phones

Those who do not know the application yet, should know that Energy Ring is a tool that allows you to configure a battery level indicator ring around the hole on the screen from our phones. Although initially the app was compatible with only a few smartphone models, thanks to its latest update works with the vast majority of mobiles that incorporate some kind of hole in your screen. On the app page in the Play Store, the following models are specified as compatible mobiles:

Samsung Galaxy A5, A71, S10 Lite, Z Flip, M40

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro

Motorola Edge, Edge +, One Action, One Vision

OPPO Find X2 Pro

I live iQOO 3 5G

Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro, Redmi Note 9S

Huawei Honor 20, Honor View 20, P40 Lite, P40 Pro

Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro

In case you have any of the devices that make up the previous list – there are also specific versions of the app for the Galaxy S20, Galaxy Note10 and Galaxy S10 – you no longer have an excuse not to take more advantage of the hole in the screen of your terminal. In our case, we have been able to test it on both a OnePlus 8 Pro and a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, and in both cases the operation has been as expected.

Despite the simplicity of the application, Energy Ring is highly customizable, and its options include the possibility of change the ring thickness surrounding the cameras as well as the option to modify colors of the ring depending on the remaining battery level.

Beyond that, its creator claims that the app hardly affects the battery consumption of the device, since the ring is configured so that only activates in those moments when the battery level changes*, and once the necessary changes have been applied, the app goes back to sleep. Also, when the screen is off, the energy consumption by the Energy Ring is basically non-existent.

The app can be Download totally free on Google Play, although there is a Pro version that allows you to configure certain aspects of the ring’s appearance, such as the possibility of adding a gradient color. In any case, the free version will be more than enough for most.

