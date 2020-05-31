humanity, from a nuclear disaster, aliens, zombies or a virus that spreads quickly. If you are a fan of this type of story and you follow them all, you cannot miss this list of the best apocalyptic series. “Data-reactid =” 12 “> From time to time theories arise about how all traces could disappear from the face of the Earth of humanity, from a nuclear disaster, aliens, zombies or a virus that spreads quickly.If you are a fan of this type of stories and you follow them all, you cannot miss this list of the best apocalyptic series. 3% is one of the best apocalyptic series Plus From alien invasions, zombie attacks to robot dogs and religious theocracies, there are several current series that explore the myriad ways humanity could go to hell, drawing us – almost always – to violent endings. These are some of the best television series recounting the fall of human civilization and its consequences. The 100 (CW +) A nuclear war has destroyed civilization, but a group of teenagers is sent back to Earth from an orbiting space station, to check if the planet is fit for the life of living beings and thus begin civilization again. However, not everything is perfect, since all young people are prisoners. Upon the return of the young survivors, they quickly realize that they are not the only humans who survived the apocalyptic events. In May 2020, the seventh and final season premiered. THE CW +“data-reactid =” 28 “> THE CW + 3% (Netflix)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Serie of Hulu, should top our list. The story describes the dire situation of Gilead, an authoritarian and theocratic empire that encompasses much of what was the United States, where women are forced to be a kind of sexual servitude, to have children from oligarchic couples. Women are prohibited from owning property, handling money, or even reading, and worst of all, if they disobey, they could be victims of harsh punishment. Although its plot is not literally about the end of the world, it is a sharp and brutal regression to an existence in which religious fanaticism reigns and humans are treated as property. “Data-reactid =” 35 “> Without a doubt, This award-winning Hulu series was to top our list. The story depicts the dire situation of Gilead, an authoritarian and theocratic empire that spans much of what was the United States, where women are forced to be a form of sexual servitude, to having children from oligarchic couples. Women are prohibited from owning property, handling money or even reading, and worst of all, if they disobey, they could be victims of harsh punishment. Although their plot is not literally about the end of the world, it is a sharp and brutal regression to an existence in which religious fanaticism reigns and humans are treated as property.

The Walking Dead (AMC)

successful series of AMC it’s about a little group of survivors that they are forced to unite and defend themselves from evil and of course, try to rebuild society. However, on many occasions, survivors find themselves so desperate that they become more dangerous than the dead. With 10 seasons, number 11 is in the process of being recorded. “Data-reactid =” 39 “> You can call them whatever you prefer: zombies, walkers, teethers, or cannibals, but the thing is, in this story, a virus has created creatures dead looking to feed on human flesh. This successful AMC series is about a small group of survivors who are forced to unite and defend themselves from evil and of course try to rebuild society. However, on many occasions, survivors find so desperate that they become more dangerous than the dead. With 10 seasons, number 11 is in the process of recording.

The Rain (Netflix)

In this Danish series, whose third season arrives in 2020, a virus distributed through raindrops has wiped out almost all of Scandinavia. The brothers who survived in a bunker look for signs of life and, in doing so, they meet other young survivors. Curiously, they discover that despite a long time since that apocalyptic disaster, they are still not safe.

Mr. Robot (USA Network)

In this series, a sophisticated hack from a company involved in various major topics, from national banks, consumer credit, manufacturing of technology devices, and even other facets of modern existence, sadly leads society to its total devastation. Stores close, family savings are lost, people despair and start looting, which ends up triggering violent crime on the streets and the collapse of the world economy. In this story, its protagonists try to reconstruct what seems impossible. The fourth and final season was released in October 2019.

Black Mirror (Netflix)

this series It is completely independent, all present futuristic situations, where the development of technology has brought terrible changes to society. However, one of the most apocalyptic is played by robotic “dogs”, who have taken over the world, after the collapse of human society. Filmed entirely in black and white, this season four episode is a sinister look at a woman’s desperate attempt to survive a four-legged AI attack. “Data-reactid =” 55 “> Although every chapter of this series is completely independent, all present futuristic situations, where the development of technology has brought terrible changes for society, however, one of the most apocalyptic is starring robotic “dogs”, who have taken over the world, after the Collapse of Human Society This season four episode, shot entirely in black and white, is a sinister look at a woman’s desperate attempt to survive a four-legged AI attack.

The Last Man on Earth (Fox)

The Last Man on Earth It features Will Forte as Philip Tandy Miller, who he believes is literally the last man on earth, after a deadly virus destroyed almost all of humanity. While the series was canceled in 2018 after four seasons, all episodes are also available on Hulu. “Data-reactid =” 59 “> It is worth noting that this is the only comedy series on the list. The Last Man on Earth introduces Will Forte as Philip Tandy Miller, who he believes is literally the last man on earth, after a deadly virus destroyed almost all of humanity. While the series was canceled in 2018 after four seasons, all episodes are also available on Hulu.

Colony (USA Network)