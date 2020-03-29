Despite not being able to go outside due to the damn coronavirus, there is no excuse for getting bored. Whether watching YouTube videos, playing video games, listening to our Connecting podcast or enjoying the many series and movies in the Netflix catalog.

If a few weeks ago we recommend the best series of lawyers or series of short chapters, this time we are going to suggest some of the best animation series that we have on Netflix. Because even if it seems like a lie, Netflix has a large catalog of anime series of all kinds of genres and for all tastes. Who brings the popcorn?

Castlevania

Based on the legendary Konami video game sagaCastlevania tells the story of Trevor, the last member of the Belmont clan, a family of legendary vampire hunters who have been fighting evil creatures for centuries upon centuries. On his journey he is accompanied by Sypha, a powerful magician and Alucard, half human half vampire.

With three seasons available, Castlevania is much more of a series of vampires against humans. Politics, religion, racism … there are few uncontroversial topics covered in this adaptation of the famous video game. And of course Dracula comes out.

Year: 2017

Seasons: 3

Episodes: 22

Duration: approximately 30 minutes

Devilman Crybaby

Akira is a normal high school student. He goes to class, he likes girls, he plays sports … His life changes when his childhood friend Ryö comes to see him after many years. This takes him to a party where all humans suddenly turn into demons. Amon, one of the most powerful creatures, devours Akira but is unable to fully control him, so this becomes Devilman, a half demon half human.

Akira (Devilman) and Ryö will start a demon hunt to save humanity from destruction. A series full of violence, blood and sex and that hooks from the first chapter. Special attention to its magnificent soundtrack.

Year: 2018

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 10

Duration: approximately 25 minutes

Neon Genesis Evangelion

Historical work of animation not only Japanese, but worldwide. On a planet where humans resist the continuous attacks of aliens called Angels, only EVAs, giant humanoid robots, are capable of stopping them. Shinji will unwittingly become a pilot of one of the EVAs and from that moment his life will completely change. But what are angels? And the EVA? Are they really robots … or do they hide something else?

Despite what it may seem at first, Evangelion is not just another series of robots against gigantic creatures. This is all just an excuse for narrate a superb philosophical, psychological and religious work where the spectacular robot battles are the least of it.

Year: 1995

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 26

Duration: approximately 25 minutes

Full Metal Alchemist Broterhood

Edward and Alphonse Elric are two brothers who, after the sudden death of their mother, they decide to revive it using alchemy. Of course nothing goes right and Edward loses a leg while his little brother loses his entire body. Amid all the chaos, the older brother decides to sacrifice his arm so that Alphonse’s soul is kept in armor.

Over the years, the Elric brothers become state alchemists with the intention of recovering their original bodies. Of course, none of this will be easy.

Year 2010

Seasons: 5 parts

Episodes: 64

Duration: 25 minutes

Rorouni Kenshin

Years after the civil war that ravaged Japan will end, the samurais are somewhat forgotten. Kenshin, nicknamed Battousai the Butcher years ago, tries to lead a normal life away from violence. Everything will change when you meet the smiling young Kaoru and the ghosts of his past once again haunt him.

If you like samurais, you will love this magnificent work of worship.

Year: 1998

Seasons: 5 parts

Episodes: 98

Duration: approximately 25 minutes

