This week we give you ideas of what to see during confinement with children and young people: the best animation and puppet series that we can recover from our childhood.

Surely there are many of you who share confinement with children and youth! If you are already fried to see series of drawings like the dog patrol, Superminimonstruos, Pepa Pig, Lady Bug or the PJ Masks perhaps it is time to take a look at our beloved childhood to recover the best series of drawings and puppets that you can share with the new generations.

It is likely that you will be surprised by the level of maturity of what we saw before and that of the drawings now … Take an old comment! But the old people of my generation will understand what I mean.

It goes without saying that many of them can be found on the usual platforms: Prime Video, Filmin, Disney + or Youtube They have some, but you can also dust off your VHS and show an analog tape to a child. Your face will be a poem!

So much Netflix, such as HBO, Prime Video, Filmin, Movistar and Sky They have a content section aimed at children / youth, although one of the most extensive catalogs is that of Disney + that will allow you to see some of his most beloved series as Gargoyles in addition to those that Fox has incorporated, such as The Simpsons.

You can now register at Disney + in Spain.

And if what you want is to take a look at the catalog of animation series for adults, beware, there are many to choose from among which stand out Rick and Morty or Bojack Horseman in addition to other risky concepts such as Undone.

In short, animation in any of its aspects offers us a whole world of possibilities to stay at home well accompanied by a multitude of proposals with messages that will allow us to sketch a smile, remember good times and share anecdotes with our confinement companions. Who gives more?

