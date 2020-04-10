If we compare the mobile phones that were presented during these early 2020s with those announced last year, we see an incredible evolution especially if we only look at the hardware.

Latest generation processors, 108 megapixel cameras, 5G and even 12 GB of RAM. There are not a few users who wonder why so much power is needed in an Android phone, especially considering that today There is no Android game or app that requires similar hardware.. But the truth is that technology is always evolving and companies have to continue improving their terminals to be able to sell us each year their current top of the range of more than a thousand euros.

So is it worth buying a mobile phone with 12 GB of RAM? We will not be the ones to answer that question. In the end it all depends on each one of us and on the money that we are willing to pay. However, if what you are looking for are the best current phones with more RAM on the market, here you have them.

Samsung Galaxy S20 series

Last February, Samsung presented its new series of top-of-the-range phones, the Galaxy S20, S20 Ultra and S20 +. Three of the most powerful mobile phones that we can find today and that confirm that the South Korean firm is today, at the helm of Android phones.

You can check our complete analysis of the Galaxy S20 Ultra at the following link and if you want to buy it, prepare about 1,000 onwards.

ASUS ROG Phone 2

It is not only the quintessential gaming mobile, but one of the best terminals that we were able to analyze last year. Beyond that we are facing one of the most powerful terminals to play –yes, it has 12 GB of RAM–, the truth is that the ASUS ROG Phone 2 is a fabulous terminal in almost any situation.

With a screen, sound and outstanding performance, the ASUS ROG Phone 2 falls in love when used. A pity its photographic section.

OnePlus 7 Pro

Definitely one of our favorite phones of 2019 and one of the ones we recommend the most throughout the past year. OnePlus has become, on its own merit, one of the leading companies not only in Android telephony, but also in telephony in general.

Despite the fact that OnePlus was forced to raise its prices with the arrival of the OnePlus 7 Pro, it is still one of the best value for money terminals on the market. Fabulous software and spectacular features make this terminal one of the best options on the market, at least until the arrival of the future OnePlus 8.

In short, the reality is that 12 GB of RAM is not essential in a mobile phone, the same can be said of other features such as 5G or 8K video recording, but the truth is that these three Android terminals are some of the best options that we can buy today, at least as far as the high range is concerned.

