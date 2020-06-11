Music streaming services such as Spotify, YouTube Music or Apple Music have won the game: most smartphone users have opted for this type of platform to consume their favorite music, leaving aside the classics Music players classics and the need for download and transfer song files to the internal memory of the mobile.

Of course, not everyone is convinced by this type of online services. Whether for the simple fact of maintaining a perfectly organized music library, or for wanting to enjoy the high-fidelity audio that some types of files offer, there are those who You still prefer to play your music locally. And for this you need, of course, a good music player.

In Android it is possible to find endless applications of this type in the Google Play Store. However, not all are the same. In this article, we select the one that is, for us, the best music player available on Androidas well as some alternatives worth considering.

Poweramp: the best music player for Android

Probably the case of Poweramp be one of the best examples of applications that, since its inception, have managed to be at the top of its category, and be for years one of the best valued by users. And all thanks to a team of developers who work tirelessly with the aim of create the perfect music player.

Poweramp is a paid application, but without a doubt worth what it costs. Among its main features, it is possible to find the functions that any user could need from an application of this category, among them support for mp3, mp4, m4a, ogg, flac, wav, ape, tta, mpc, opus files and many others. It also includes a built-in graphic equalizer, with ten bands. presets and compatible with all supported sound formats. Also includes support for Google Chromecast and supports Android Auto.

To make matters worse, the app version 3 came not too many months after three years in development, with a completely renewed interface that introduced gesture navigation and a new audio engine with a completely new DSP, internal 64-bit processing and reverb or time effects, among many other new features.

The full version of the application has a price of 4.99 euros in Google Play, and unlocks each and every one of its functions. In addition, it does not include advertisements or in-app payments of any kind. However, it is possible to download a free version, which allows us to test its functions for 15 days, before deciding whether or not it is worth acquiring the paid version. Keep in mind, though, that its creators often downgrade the app on a frequent basis, and it is not difficult to find it at a much lower price than usual.

The best Poweramp alternatives you can use

You may not like its design, or Poweramp’s features may not entirely suit your needs. Whatever the reason, there are fantastic alternatives in the category of music players for Android. These are the best:

Retro Music Player

I admit that Retro Music Player is my favorite music player for Android, and the only one that I keep installed on my mobile despite mainly using streaming audio platforms.

The application stands out among the rest especially for its design. It is based on the Google Material Theme lines, and includes dozens of different customization options that allow you to adapt your interface to your liking, both in terms of colors for the interface and in terms of the format of the player.

It has support for different types of files –not as many as PowerAmp–, the option to display the lyrics of the songs, a driving mode, an advanced playlist editor with labels and a function to import lists, and many other features. The app can be free download, although it contains payments that allow you to unlock some add-ons.

BlackPlayer EX

Few applications are capable of standing up to Poweramp regarding the number of functions designed to improve the experience when consuming music. BlackPlayer EX is one of them.

Like Poweramp, this is a payment application, although in this case we have a free version that can be used for more than 15 days, although not all functions are unlocked.

Its most important functions are the support for the vast majority of audio formats popular, including mp3, flac and wav; integrated equalizer, gapless music playback, display of song lyrics, playlist editor with tags, support for Google Chromecast and a host of other options, all available after a single payment of 2.59 euros.

jetAudio HD

Another classic music player for Android is jetAudio. It has been one of the best valued options by users for years, mainly due to the support for a large number of different audio formats, including .wav, .mp3, .ogg, .flac, .m4a, .mpc, .tta, .wv, .ape, .mod, .spx, .opus or .wma and more, in addition to having a powerful equalizer integrated with 32 presets.

Its interface is not as modern or intuitive as that of other alternatives in this list. However, it has the advantage of being able download and use the free version with –almost– the same functions as the paid version, yes, including ads.

Press

Although it seems to have been relegated to the background because of more popular alternatives such as Poweramp or BlackPlayer, the Pulsar music player it still maintains a large number of loyal users, who were captivated by its minimalist design and extremely simple format.

Its design, based on Google’s Material Design lines, can be personalized to the maximum to create the experience that best suits each person’s needs. As a player, it includes five-band equalizer with nine presets, Chromecast and Last.fm support, gapless playback, smart playlist, and many other features. All this, in an extremely light app of less than 6 MB in size.

There is a free version of the application with some limitations. However, to exploit its full potential it will be necessary pass by cashier and pay the 2.99 euros that the premium version without ads costs.

AIMP

More than 10 million installations on Google PlayAIMP has become the most popular ultralight music player on Android. This application of Russian origin has support for the vast majority of audio formats available, including high-fidelity ones.

It also includes a 29-band graphic equalizer, support for OpenSL, AudioTrack, AAudio systems, smart folder-based playlists, audio straming over HTTP, support for internet radio and many other features that, I’m afraid , they would need an article of their own. Best of all, is that the application is free and does not include ads. In addition, it has a version for Windows.

Phonograph

Before the arrival of Retro Music Player, Phonograph was considered the best designed music player from all over Google Play. But even today, it is still one of the best-designed apps in its category, thanks to an aesthetic created based on the Material Design visual language, and the use of exquisite animations that make the experience even better when using this application.

The app stands out for its Easy to use, and among its most interesting functions are the Last.fm integration, playlist management, widgets for the home screen and many other features. While the application you don’t get updates as often than some of its rivals, the reality is that it is a simple but quite complete music player. You cannot order more than one app totally free, which is also open source.

