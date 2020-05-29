The world of mobile video game It continues to grow year by year. Manufacturers like Black Shark have presented new gaming mobiles and the Google Play catalog continues to grow with increasingly complete deliveries, both graphically and in terms of possibilities in general: we have games of all types for all audiences.

So we are going to collect the best games so far this yearThose proposals that have been recently launched and that have managed to make a lot of noise despite 2020 are not yet very advanced.

Legends of Runeterra

Legends of Runeterra is one of the best games of the first half of 2020. It is the League of Legends card game, one of the best-known installments worldwide. Aiming to compete with rivals like Hearthstone, the proposal gets hooked from the first moment, with complex game mechanics, but fun.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross

‘The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross’ tries to transfer what was seen in the anime betting everything on the graphic section. It is one of the most careful proposals of the year, a quality visual section for an RPG at the level of expectations.

The game will allow us to carry out turn-based combats, in which we will be choosing different skill cards with which to attack, defend and cast different spells. Many missions, smooth operation and completely free (although with micropayments).

Forza Street

If you like Forza Street car games it is a great option. It is not the best game in its segment at the level of controls, but its graphic section is spectacular, with very elaborate textures. It is a free game that you can enjoy on your Android, so do not hesitate to check it out.

Dragon Quest of the Stars

One of the releases that were eagerly awaited this 2020 was ‘Dragon Quest of the Stars’, another RPG that had a few devastating in Japan and that finally reaches mobile. One of its main attractions is that, as in every installment of Dragon Quest, the characters are designed by famous Japanese manga artist Akira Toriyama (your name may sound like Dragon Ball)

The game is based on a strategy of automatic fight in which each turn we will have to combine the different abilities of the characters. A proposal that can be enjoyed for free, although it has micropayments

Fortnite

Fortnite is not a new game as such, but It can now be downloaded from the Play Store almost two years after becoming official for mobile. What to say about the most famous Battle Royale worldwide. Of course, keep in mind that the requirements to play it are quite demanding, so if you do not have a fairly powerful mobile you will not be able to play it.

Shadowgun War Games

If you like FPS, ‘Shadowgun War Games’ is a new installment for mobile. It comes into the hands of Madfinder Games, the developer of Dead Trigger, a game that has been sweeping the mobile platforms for years. With War Games we have an experience that can be summed up in a “Miniature Overwatch”, with teams of four players facing each other. Again, we are facing a completely free proposal, although we can pay to buy skins and others that, although not necessary, can help us customize the characters.

Stickman Warriors – Super Dragon Shadow Fight

If you are a regular investigator of the games that inhabit the Play Store, you will have come across the Stickman sagas more than once, games with various themes in which fun animated figures are the protagonists. In this case we come with ‘Stickman Warriors – Super Dragon Shadow Fight’, a Stickman game based on Dragon Ball, although it is not explicitly stated (in fact, we find characters like Goku who are named here like Gomu, all very discreet).

Intense fights, many powers and busting the buttons shown to us are the keys to this game, completely free and with some purchases within it to unlock content.

Gray

Gray is one of the few paid games that you will find in this compilation, but it deserves every euro it costs. It is a true work of art visually that we could already enjoy on platforms like PS4 and PC, and that finally lands on Android. The game stars Gris, a girl who is facing a very painful experience. We we will accompany you to explore your world in black and white to help her recover the colors so that she can see the world in a different way.

Idle Digging Tycoon

Idle Diggin Tycoon is a rather curious game. Basically, we are doing a series of keystrokes on the screen to build different buildings. The more you play, the more gold you will earn and with that gold you can continue building. An entertaining alternative to kill time.

Bombergrounds: Battle Royale

A Battle Royale of cats, it goes without saying. In Bombergrounds: Battle Royale we take on 24 other players, dropping bombs, opening treasure boxes, collecting various abilities, and dodging traps. We can kick the bombs that the rivals throw at us to return them.

The game assigns us different rankings according to the games we are winning, reason why the meetings are usually quite balanced. The game is free, but it has integrated purchases with different improvements.

Trick me

Leaving a bit of the trend of the previous ones we have Trick Me: a game to test “the coconut”. It is a series of tests, puzzles and different challenges for test our mental agility. Sudokus, word games, challenges and others. We can play for free, although there are small in-game purchases.

Slap kings

Slap Kings is a proposal for basically play to beat us. Inspired by the famous face-hitting contests that you may have ever seen on the internet, Slap Kings invites us to guess the exact moment to hit our rivals with the greatest possible intensity. The game is free although it has a lot of publicity.

Scrabble GO

Scrabble GO brings to our mobile some of the traditional board games with more history. The game offers us a version of the classic crossword game with the official board, letter tiles and Scrabble dictionaries. With it, we can start with easy one-on-one games, and then test our vocabulary in one of the different competition modes it includes. It has a total of five game modes, so it will be difficult to get bored.

Don Zombie

In Don Zombie it is a game in which we will advance linearly eliminating hordes and hordes of zombies with heavy weaponsThe game has more than 100 levels and we have more than 25 weapons, vehicles and traps to finish them off. The more levels we advance, the more zombies and the more difficulty. The game is free but it has micropayments to unlock some of its content (weapons, vehicles, etc.).

Sharpen Blade

Sharpen Blade is a curious game that is sweeping the Google Play Store. It is a proposal in which we will create our own knife and we will be testing how well it cuts along different levels. A priori it may not seem like the most engaging argument, but trust us, it’s quite addictive. The game is free although it has some in-app purchases.

Lucky Looter

With this game the objective is clear: steal as much as we can without being caught. The mechanics are quite fun, since we have to slide the character around the maps so that he can steal everything and hide before the guards catch us. It is a fairly addictive game with a simple graphic section, so that all kinds of devices can run it. There are small in-app purchases for improvements, but we can play for free.

Park master

There are many car parking games, although Park Master is quite different from them. Here it is not about maneuvering as such, but we have to draw different lines to try to park several cars at the same time, preventing them from colliding. More than an exercise to know the correct parking maneuvers, it is a different way of solving puzzles.

TeamFight Tactics

TeamFight Tactics is the ‘autobattle’ of LoL, a game that has taken time to make the leap to mobiles but can now be downloaded from the Play Store. It is a strategy game ‘autochess’. If it doesn’t sound right to you, stick with the idea that we should place our characters in the squares on the board and they will automatically fight the enemy without our intervention. Like chess, but somewhat more complex.

Bonus: Mario Kart Tour

‘Mario Kart Tour’ is not a proposal of 2019, but in 2020 it has received its main novelty: the multiplayer mode. For those who have not yet tried this racing game, it is the adaptation of the classic Mario Kart to the mobile platform. We have a management system through gestures which is easy to get used to after a few minutes of play. Similarly, we have a good range of characters, circuits and competitions.

The game is free but it has a micropayment system and a gold pass to unlock certain game modes and options. However, you can enjoy without problem without having to pay a single euro.

