The best Android apps on the Play Store

Wombo: Make your selfies sing

In this application you can take a selfie, then choose a song and then press the “W” to see the magic.

The result will make you laugh out loud as you watch yourself do dubbing in the best style of karaoke royalty.

In the paid version of Wombo there are no ads and you can access premium songs, such as Bombastic by Shaggy and Happy by Pharrel Williams.

With so much fun, you will see why it is among the best Android apps in the Play Store.

We just spoke to @dalermehndi. He was ecstatic to hear that Tunak Tunak is the # 1 performing song on WOMBO with over 30,000,000 WOMBOs made. We are excited to continue working with you Daler paaji! 🌈 pic.twitter.com/N70s5Ismom – WOMBO (@WOMBO) May 17, 2021

Tangerine

This app is a mood and habit tracker.

You can make a track your habits and moods In one single place.

You just have to slide your finger to mark the pending tasks daily that you skip or complete.

You can also rate each day on a scale from terrible to great and comment on which aspects influenced that result.

It has a limited free version and a paid version to unlock the premium features of the application.

we’re huge fans https://t.co/582a0UxFbi – Tangerine (@trytangerine) February 2, 2021

Heat

If you are on a diet or just want to be aware of what you eat, this may be the application you are looking for.

With its surprisingly simple design, it helps you track your calories and other personalized goals.

Quickly view progress with clear graphs and browse your daily nutritional history with ease.

Based on your weight, height, and activity level, Calory will calculate a suggested daily calorie goal for you.

That goal will be defined based on whether you want to maintain, lose, or gain weight.

Protein smoothies are always better when homemade.

They will assist you with healthy weight gain without the added sugar and more nutrition than the commercial ones.🍸🍹 # protein #proteinshake #proteinsmoothie #proteins #healthyweightgain #calories #fitnessmotivation pic.twitter.com/EFWiwk9YE7 – Calory App (@Calory_app) April 29, 2021

Club House

The application that emerged as an exclusive possibility for iPhone users It is available for Android from May 10 on the Play Store.

Maintains the exclusivity of allowing entry by invitation onlySo if you know someone at the Clubhouse ask them to send you one.

This app quickly became one of the favorites and the best Android apps on the Play Store.

Android rollout continues! 🇯🇵🇧🇷 🇷🇺 Japan, Brazil & Russia coming Tuesday

🇳🇬🇮🇳 Nigeria & India on Friday AM

🌐 Rest of world throughout the week, and available worldwide by Friday afternoon – Clubhouse (@Clubhouse) May 16, 2021

