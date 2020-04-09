A new Thursday we are here to bring you another episode of Conectando, the Andro4all podcast in Spanish where we talk about the latest news on Android and mobile technology in general. While last week we debated whether 1,000 euros is really worth paying for a Xiaomi device, Today we will talk about one of the great debates of humanity.

There are not a few times that you have asked us if it is worth going from Android to iOS (or vice versa) and given that luckily in our work we tested many devices from both operating systems, we will try to answer this question as objectively as possible.

Android or iOS? Find out with us in Connecting episode 49

As many of you may know, I personally use an iPhone as a day-to-day device. Now, that doesn’t stop me from seeing that iOS has many things worse than Google’s operating system. So today we are going to put all the cards on the table and name everything good and everything bad that both iOS and Android.

Of course we do not forget to answer some of the questions that you have asked us throughout the week, so if you want to appear on next week’s program alone you have to leave your queries on social networks like Instagram, Twitter or Facebook.

There is still more! Because you can follow us from the main podcast platforms such as Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Ivoox or Google Podcast, and that you please recommend it to your friends and acquaintances. Do not forget to subscribe, leave us a comment and we will hear each other next week in Connecting. Thank you, without you this would not be possible.

And you, what do you like most about Android and iOS? And what less? Leave us your opinion in the comments

Follow Andro4all