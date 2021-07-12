The best and worst cars to flirt with | Motor

Can a car help you flirt? Well, it seems so … But there are also some that will scare your potential dates …

Make no mistake: many people buy cars for more than just getting from one place to another. Many of them are more than just a transport vehicle: mark a social position, or a way of life.

Many people acquire a certain brand or model to reinforce their self-esteem, or even, directly, to link more. Can you have more dates with a certain model of car?

According to the British insurance company Money, it is. And be careful, because it also loses its appeal if you drive certain vehicles. Better not have a Seat or a Subaru …

As our colleague Iván Fombella from Auto Bild tells us, what Money did was create hundreds of fake profiles on websites like Tinder and the like, and in different cities around the world.

They created profiles with the same people, where the only thing that changed was the car with which they posed in the photo. They used 70 different models from 30 brands.

And the results are quite amazing. Certain car models increased the match for both men and women, and others decreased them.

The effect is much more pronounced in the profiles of men, which seems to indicate that women (and gay men) are more influenced by the fact that their partner has a good car, than those who are attracted to women.

Here we can see the best and worst cars to flirt in men’s profiles:

We see how posing with a Tesla car increase the appeal (the match on Tinder) nothing less than 110%. Also an Aston Martin, and a Porsche.

Unfortunately If you have a Seat or an MG, your chances of flirting are cut in half …

If we talk about specific models:

Tesla Model S (+ 113%) Tesla Model 3 (+ 106%). Aston Martin DB9 (+ 99%, although it must be second-hand, as it stopped being produced in 2016). Porsche Cayman (+ 77%). Porsche Boxster (+ 69%) Land Rover Range Rover Evoque (+ 57%, and the only SUV).

In the case of the profiles of women, it does not influence so much whether or not they pose with a car:

The girls who pose with a Tesla or an Aston Martin improve their matchmaking by about 10%. On the other hand, if they have a SEAT or an MG, it drops 5%.

So now you know, depending on the car you have, it may be convenient for you (or not), put it on your social media profiles …

You can consult the complete study on the Money website.