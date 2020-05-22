TikTok It is the star social network of confinement that many countries have turned to for the coronavirus. Beyond the many social networks that have increased their traffic in these weeks, none has grown at the same rate. Thousands of influencers from all over have partially or permanently moved to this platform to try to gain followers and visibility. But, unlike others like Instagram, this one has its own rules, some very particular. And, in them, bots for TikTok are essential.

What happens is the following: bots, also known as automation software, are part of TikTok. In some way, they manage the interaction with the content, something that does not happen on Instagram, which has its own tools. But in the former Musical.ly this still doesn’t have clear rules.

Some users have found that by using bots, they can increase the exposure of their videos. This allows them to gain followers at a higher speed, and grow their account to where they want it. And while TikTok bots are already under investigation, it’s supposed to be quite a while before they’re fully regulated. Therefore, you can still take advantage of them to improve your profile.

How do bots for TikTok work?

It may not yet be clear to you how these bots make it easier for us to get followers.

Well, just like on Instagram, their mission is to set the guidelines for accessing target audiences who may be attracted to your posts. By noticing other videos they have liked, other people they follow, and other information provided by these networks, they can segment the audience.

From this, it produces additional opportunities to reach viewers who may have hobbies in common with us, feel intrigued or curious about our productions. By repeating this mechanic, the probability of a spectator becoming a follower is greatly increased.

The best bots for TikTok today

Before we start with the list of the best current TikTok bots, let us make a big clarification. All these programs have their capacity and performance altered as time passes. Probably, in the future, there will be other more recommended TikTok bots.

In any case, being these the ones that offer the best results right now, we believe that they will always be among those that you should try. Before going for one, anyway, it is better to analyze several different ones.

TokUpgrade

Without going around, we can say that, of all the TikTok bots that we have at hand, TokUpgrade is the best. Not only that, but it is also the safest. And that is not a negligible matter in these cases.

Their Customer Service works very, very well, and they will guide you and help you achieve the goals you are looking for. If for any reason you do not feel satisfied, in 14 days they will return the money you have invested. And, for how satisfied their customers are, their price is not too high.

If you don’t have previous experiences with other TikTok bots, we advise you to start with TokUpgrade.

TikTokBot.co

If TokUpgrade is the best proposal in this field, TikTokBot.co is the one that wins the most users every day. Of course, you have to know that it is a little more expensive than the previous one, although its performance promises a lot.

Its creators ensure that they have a unique automation process, different from all others. Meanwhile, the Customer Service is not bad either, although it tends to be somewhat collapsed.

Refunds can be requested up to 7 days after hiring them, a reasonable period for you to see if you feel comfortable with what they offer. If not, you can always try your luck with someone else.

AutoTokker, which we will not delve into, is an application very similar to this and cheaper.

SocialMasters

If in principle you don’t want to spend too much to find out how bots for TikTok work, we can suggest you go for SocialMasters. Their product is not as effective but it can help you.

In principle, the first difference that you will notice with more advanced methods is that the aesthetics is not so successful. It is an acceptable cut, because it prevents us from losing important characteristics. We only run out of a few extras that newbies, or people with less money, can do without.

To give you an idea, you can save more than half compared to other sites.

MediaMister

If all you are interested in is winning fans, then MediaMister may be what you need. Through this mechanism you skip automation processes and make sure you have them fast.

Of course, we are talking about followers that do not exist in real life, filler accounts that have been generated for this purpose. But still you will see that your number of fans increases as you wanted.

His record of good results supports them, but if you have to give a direct opinion, the ideal is that you look for one of the other alternatives so that the fans are real, which is what is really important.

Have you ever used bots for TikTok? How did it go with them?

Share it with your friends!