Call of Duty Mobile, also known as CODM, has been available to all international players for some time now through the CODM beta server. Now you can download the game on your mobile device and enjoy this game experience on a mobile platform. Continue reading and you will know the best and powerful CODM weapons.

As you know, COD has become one of the main shooter games that exist and anyone can enjoy its different game modes, including Battle Royale mode.

The Call of Duty Mobile version also has tons of players and each of them can also easily unlock or own the most powerful weapon designs in the game. You can try all the weapons and find the one that suits you best, or at least know how to use them depending on the scenario and situation you are in.

But to help you out a bit in that process, you can check out the following list of Call of Duty Mobile’s most powerful weapons.

List of the best and most powerful CODM weapons and how you should use them more effectively

Best CODM Weapons: DLQ33

It is one of the most powerful weapons in the game. It only takes one bullet to kill the enemy. The DLQ33 is one of the favorite sniper rifles most used by expert players due to its high damage and high range.

It is the first sniper weapon received when you participate in the demo screen at the beginning of the game.

AK117

The AK117 is one of the most versatile weapons due to its fast firing speed, while being easy to handle. It is a more useful weapon than others since most accessories can be attached. Simply by combining the AK117 Magazine extension, stock and a Red Dot observation accessory, it will make the AK117 a monster on the CODM battlefield.

S36

The firing speed of the S36 is the factor that makes this weapon on the list of COD Mobile’s most powerful weapons. The S36 is suitable for close combat. Also, the low recoil makes the S36 more suitable for beginners. It can operate stably, without any additional accessories.

ARCTIC .50

The Arctic .50 is the perfect replacement for the DLQ33 in Call of Duty Mobile. Add a scope viewfinder and extension to the Arctic .50 and you will make this sniper rifle perfect for your short and medium range battles. It works very similar to the DLQ33. It is capable of killing any enemy.

Best CODM Weapons: SMRS

The SMRS is a rocket launcher that can defeat multiple enemies with a single shot at the same time. At damage 85, the SMRS becomes one of the best and most dangerous weapons for long-range combat.

Despite its high damage and wide impact zone, the SMRS is difficult to use. Be careful and you can be in danger if you have this rocket launcher in hand.

