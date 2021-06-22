The best Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals

Prime Day is back. On June 21 and 22, Amazon returns to throw the prices with discounts on a lot of products. To enjoy these offers you must be subscribed to Amazon Prime. For 36 euros a year, enjoy free shipping on thousands of products, as well as services added to the subscription such as access to the Amazon Prime Video catalog of movies and series. And you have a trial period of 30 days.

Like all years, here you have a selection with the best discounts that we have found in technology, computing, video games, home, photography, sound products and much more.

[Los precios y ofertas podrían variar sin previo aviso]

Smartphones and accessories

iPhone 12: Buy for 792.25 euros

Apple Watch Series 6: Buy for 418 euros

HUAWEI Watch GT 2 Pro Smartwatch: Buy for 179 euros

POCO X3 NFC Smartphone: Buy for 150 euros

Samsung Galaxy Fit2 bracelet: Buy for 21.76 euros

OnePlus Nord N10 5G Smartphone: Buy for 177.99 euros

Smartwatch Samsung Galaxy Watch Active: Buy for 92.90 euros

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Smartphone: Buy for 100 euros

HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i bluetooth headphones: Buy for 59 euros

OPPO Find X2 LITE 5G Smartphone: Buy for 279 euros

Smartphone Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G + Tablet Samsung Galaxy Tab A 7: Buy for 549 euros

Pen for touch screens Zspeed: Buy for 17.84 euros

DJI Ronin-SC portable stabilizer: Buy for 219 euros

Kindle e-book: Buy for 70 euros

Photography

Polaroid Camera – 9029: Buy for 80 euros

Lens for Canon Tamron T80191: Buy for 463 euros

Polaroid 9019 Printer: Buy for 75 euros

Panasonic Lumix DMC-G7KEC camera: Buy for 400 euros

Sony FE 24-240mm f / 3.5-6.3 OSS lens: Buy for 649 euros

Sony Cyber-SHOT DSC-WX500 camera: Buy for 199 euros

Sony SEL2470Z Vario-Tessar T * lens: Buy for 579 euros

Manfrotto 055 XPro Tripod: Buy for 202 euros

Home

Conga 6090 Ultra Robot Vacuum Cleaner: Buy for 347.60 euros

Robot vacuum cleaner iRobot Roomba 981: Buy for 379 euros

Rowenta X-plorer Series 40 Robot Vacuum Cleaner: Buy for 199 euros

Robot vacuum cleaner with automatic emptying iRobot Roomba i7 + (i7556): Buy for 679 euros

Philips L’OR LM8012 / 60 Barista capsule coffee machine: Buy for 56.49 euros

Cecotec Mambo 10090 kitchen robot: Buy for 299.90 euros

Moulinex Maxichef Advance MK8121 kitchen robot: Buy for 71.98 euros

COSORI oil-free fryer: Buy for 98 euros

Candy CMXG 20DW microwave: Buy for 52 euros

Severin KS 9827 Mini Fridge: Buy for 90 euros

Pack of two Oral-B PRO 2 2950N electric toothbrushes: Buy for 56 euros

Braun MGK7220 hair and beard trimmer: Buy for 50 euros

Satisfyer Pro 2 Next Generation: Buy for 19.80 euros

Braun Silk · Expert Pro 5 PL5137 epilator: Buy for 299.90 euros

Computers and accessories

Huawei Matebook D14 laptop: Buy for 550 euros

Ultralight laptop LG – 15Z95N-G-AA78B: Buy for 1,120 euros

24 “curved monitor MSI Optix G241VC: Buy for 113 euros

27 “Monitor Acer KA272bi: Buy for 115 euros

Logitech G432 gaming headset: Buy for 38 euros

Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed ​​Wireless Mouse: Buy for 39 euros

Logitech G502 HERO gaming mouse: Buy for 40 euros

Elgato Cam Link 4K camera connector: Buy for 99.90 euros

Newskill Kitsune gaming chair: Buy for 120 euros

Razer Kiyo streaming camera: Buy for 70 euros

Razer Seiren X Microphone: Buy for 57 euros

Trust Gaming GXT 252 Microphone: Buy for 74.50 euros

Sumup portable card reader: Buy for 15 euros

HUION H1060P graphics tablet: Buy for 54.38 euros

SanDisk Extreme PRO 128 GB SDXC Card: Buy for 26 euros

1 TB Samsung PSSD T5 external hard drive: Buy for 102.59 euros

SanDisk 256 GB USB memory: Buy for 29 euros

1TB SanDisk Extreme SSD SSD hard drive: Buy for 125 euros

Televisions

55 “TV Samsung UHD 2020 55TU8005: Buy for 469 euros

Sharp HT-SB140MT soundbar: Buy for 60 euros

65 “LG OLED65CX6LA TV: Buy for 1,630 euros

Bose Solo 5 soundbar: Buy for 149 euros

Soundbar Sony HTSF200: Buy for 125 euros

Sharp HT-SBW160 2.1 Soundbar: Buy for 125 euros

Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker (4th generation): Buy for 25 euros

Fire TV Stick 4K Ultra HD media player: Buy for 33 euros

Sound

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom portable speaker: Buy for 42.50 euros

Beats Solo3 headphones: Buy for 115 euros

JBL Charge 4 portable speaker: Buy for 95 euros

Sennheiser HD 599 headphones: Buy for 94.57 euros

Energy Sistem BT Travel 7 Headphones: Buy for 47 euros

Beats Studio3 headphones: Buy for 165 euros

PowerBeats Pro headphones: Buy for 159 euros

Sennheiser Bluetooth Headphones CX 400BT Headphones: Buy for 89 euros

Toys

Box of 50 envelopes of SuperThings: Buy for 24 euros

Dixit board game: Buy for 22.72 euros

Baby Yoda Plush: Buy for 22.47 euros

Captain America Shield: Buy for 14.75 euros

DeLorean ‘Back to the Future’ by Playmobil: Buy for 32.20 euros

Elsa ‘Frozen’ doll: Buy for 11.43 euros

Catán Extension: Buy for 17.48 euros

Playmobil Ghostbusters Van: Buy for 27.98 euros

Video game

Nintendo Switch 256 GB SanDisk microSDXC card: Buy for 31 euros

RingFit Adventure for Nintendo Switch: Buy for 50 euros

Pokémon case for Nintendo Switch: Buy for 14 euros

Pack ‘Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’ and ‘Assassin’s Creed Origins’ for Xbox One: Buy for 28.40 euros

Pack PS5 DualSense wireless controller + PULSE 3D wireless headphones: Buy for 140 euros

Pack PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller + ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales’: Buy for 90 euros

Nintendo Switch console + ‘Mario All Stars 3D’ pack: Buy for 339 euros

Sports and clothing

Puma sports bag: Buy for 12.88 euros

Under Armor Men’s Tights: Buy for 26 euros

Columbia Windbreaker: Buy for 65 euros

Puma T-shirt: Buy for 12 euros

Under Armor shorts: Buy for 17 euros