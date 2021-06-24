the best Amazfit watch falls to 100 euros

The Amazfit GTS 2 is one of the smartwatches that we have recommended the most, and it can be yours for very little.

Thanks to one of the AliExpress offers you can dress your doll with the best technology. The Amazfit GTS 2 is it availabe for 104 euros, one of the lowest prices so far. Also has fast and free shipping from Spain. You just have to apply the coupon 15 SUMMERALI to get you the best price.

Buy the Amazfit GTS 2 at the best price

The Chinese smart watch arrives with a nice design that has been renewed compared to its predecessor, the Amazfit GTS. It has a 1.35-inch AMOLED screen and a density of 341 pixels per inch.

It is waterproof, you can submerge it without any problem and it will support a pressure of up to 5 atmospheres. Its 246 mAh battery promises up to 7 days of autonomy. It also comes with different sensors, such as one cardiac and up to one Sp02 which will be responsible for measuring the concentration of oxygen in the blood.

