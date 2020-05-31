Just as smartphones have revolutionized the world of mobile technology, scooters have done so with the way we move around the city. Although public transport, cycling or easy walking is still the favorite choice for many, We cannot deny the number of followers that electric scooters have gained in a very short time.

And as tends to happen in many other gadgets, Xiaomi possibly has one of the best electric scooters on the market (what do these guys not have for sale?). Now, you should know that Xiaomi is not alone in this interesting market and is that the competition is getting fiercer and of higher quality.

The best alternatives to the Xiaomi electric scooter

It is possible that the Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter may seem somewhat expensive to you. Not in vain 399 euros is not something that everyone can afford despite being invested in a high-quality product like that of the Chinese brand.

But calm down, because there are many cheaper alternatives but not for that of less quality. We can also buy them from Amazon so if we have any problem we can use their excellent after-sales service.

The first is the M Megawheels, a beautiful 250W electric scooter that gives us a range of up to 22 kilometers and a top speed of 25 km / h. Best of all is that costs 299 euros or what is the same, 100 euros less than that of Xiaomi.

The second is the ZWheel scooter. Power of 300 W, autonomy of about 20 kilometers and a maximum speed of about 25 km / h. Best of all is its price of just 268.50 euros.

Last but not least, we have the MOMO scooter which shares characteristics with the predecessor products. However, it has an LED screen and also is sold and managed by Amazon. All this for about 322 euros.

How can we check There are many alternatives to the Xiaomi scooter both in quality and price. So if the Xiaomi device seemed expensive to you, now you have no excuse to release a new scooter this summer.

