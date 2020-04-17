These are offers available at the time of publication. Discounts may vary based on stock and store demand.

Apple has revolutionized the market with a launch that has not even had an introductory act. The new iPhone SE appeared on the web of Californians just a few days ago, with a design like that of the iPhone 8, the same A13 Bionic of the iPhone 11 and a single camera that would be very similar to that of the iPhone XR. In short, a device that, For 489 euros ($ 399), it will make things very difficult for the mid-range Android.

But, What are the smartphones with which the new iPhone SE will have to compete? We bring you a selection of terminals that you can buy over 500 euros, and they are a good option today. Among them, some of the best high-end of the past 2019, but also one of the Apple mobiles.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

The “lite” version of the Samsung Galaxy S10 is not cut at all. We find a nice glass design and a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED panel. With Full HD + resolution, it gives us a density of 385 pixels per inch. The brain of the Korean terminal is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, one of the most powerful processors of the moment.

On its back, a triple camera formed by a 48 megapixel main sensor, a wide angle 12 megapixel and a macro sensor 5 megapixel. In the small hole in its front, a 32 megapixel camera. The Samsung device also has a battery of 4,500 mAh and 45W fast charge.

Screen: 6.7-inch Super AMOLED, Full HD + resolution and 385 PPP

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855

RAM: 6 GB and 8 GB

Cameras: triple rear camera 48 + 12 + 5 megapixels | 32 megapixel front camera

Drums: 4,500 mAh

Huawei P30 Pro

The Huawei device, which passed through our hands last year, has 6.47-inch OLED panel, Full HD + resolution and curved edges. Made of glass, it comes with some gradient colors on the back that make it very attractive. In his guts, the Kirin 980 manufactured by the Asian company, which you can find along with versions of 6 GB and 8 GB of RAM.

This Huawei P30 Pro, has a total of 4 cameras that do a very good job in all situations. We talk about a 40-megapixel main sensor, a wide angle 20 megapixel, a telephoto lens 8 megapixel and a TOF sensor. Its battery, on the other hand, reaches 4,200 mAh with a fast charge of 40W.

Screen: 6.47-inch OLED, Full HD + resolution and 398 DPI

Processor: HiSilicon Kirin 980

RAM: 6 GB and 8 GB

Cameras: quad rear camera 40 + 20 + 8 + 2 megapixels | 32 megapixel front camera

Drums: 4,200 mAh

OnePlus 7

The OnePlus terminal is made of glass and comes with a simple design, very much in line with other devices from the Chinese firm. On its front, a 6.41-inch AMOLED screen, with Full HD + resolution and a density of 403 pixels per inch. We find some rushed frames and a small drop-shaped notch.

Although nearly a year has passed since its introduction, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 It is still one of the most powerful chips, and also comes with versions 6 GB, 8 GB and 12 GB of RAM. The OnePlus terminal also has a double rear camera and a battery of 3,700 mAh with fast charge.

Screen: 6.41-inch AMOLED, Full HD + resolution and 403 PPP

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855

RAM: 6 GB, 8 GB and 12 GB

Cameras: 48 + 5 megapixel dual rear camera | 16 megapixel front camera

Drums: 3,700 mAh

Black Shark 3

The Xiaomi gamers device comes with a very characteristic design, full of LED lights that you can configure. On its front, a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen and Full HD + resolution. We did not find a notch or a hole, but rather light frames that house its double front speaker.

Its processor is the most powerful that an Android smartphone can incorporate, the Snapdragon 865 from Qualcomm. You can choose between 8 GB and 12 GB of RAM, more than enough to demand the maximum. This Black Shark 3 also features a triple rear camera and a battery of 4,720 mAh.

Screen: 6.67-inch AMOLED, Full HD + resolution and 395 PPP

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

RAM: 8GB and 12GB

Cameras: triple rear camera 64 + 13 + 5 megapixels | 20 megapixel front camera

Drums: 4,720 mAh

RedMagic 3

The Nubia terminal has aggressive and differential design which comes in a series of very striking colors. On its front, an AMOLED screen that reaches 6.65 inches along with a Full HD + resolution. We are talking about a large panel with a density of 388 pixels per inch, perfect for enjoying the best games.

It lacked a powerful processor, and the Snapdragon 855+ will comply without problems. In addition, it arrives with a single version of 8 GB of RAM. The Nubia terminal also features a 48 megapixel rear camera and a huge 5,000 mAh battery.

Screen: 6.65-inch AMOLED, Full HD + resolution and 388 DPI

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+

RAM: 8 GB

Cameras: 48 megapixel rear camera | 16 megapixel front camera

Drums: 5,000 mAh

iPhone X

We have allowed ourselves to also include one of Apple’s devices, especially for those who are looking for Bigger screen and more current design compared to iPhone SE. This iPhone X is still a good option today, Apple supports its terminals for many years and will receive updates along with the latest devices.

Apple A11 Bionic is still a solvent processor, you will not have performance problems on a daily basis. The Californians terminal also has a 5.8-inch OLED screen, a dual rear camera with 12 megapixel sensors and a 2,716 mAh battery.

Screen: 5.8-inch OLED, Full HD + resolution and 512 DPI

Processor: Apple A11 Bionic

RAM: 3GB

Cameras: dual 12 + 12 megapixel rear camera | 7 megapixel front camera

Drums: 2,716 mAh

Our recommendation

Any of the terminals in this selection is a good purchase. However, if I had to keep one, I would probably choose the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite. As we have pointed out, it does not have a trimmed version, it incorporates one of the best Qualcomm processors and one large 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display. Also has a good set of cameras and a powerful 45W fast charge.

