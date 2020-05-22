Office is the most famous office suite in the world. Sometimes included in new computers. However, it is more and more common that some new computers, or those that have been repaired, do not have original versions of this software. Therefore, you have to pay to use the Microsoft Office platform. That, of course, unless you download some of the best alternatives to free Office that we are going to teach you next.

5 alternatives to Office you should try

LibreOffice

We could say that the general opinion among the users of these softwares is that LibreOffice is the solution for when we cannot access the Microsoft system. In truth, there are so many positive characteristics that it offers, that it is difficult to disagree with this statement.

It is an open source project, which is part of The Document Foundation, and can be downloaded for personal use directly. It is compatible with Windows, Mac OS X and Linux, without presenting performance problems in any of them. Of course, by its nature it lacks user assistance or support. Everything will depend on what you do. If this is key for you, find a “professional” way out.

LibreOffice, which is used by governments around the world that do not want to be exposed to a North American multinational, offers each of the classic internal Office programs. We are talking about Writer, Calc and Impress, as they are called the equivalents of Word, Excel and PowerPoint. Then there are applications for image editing, formula management, databases, etc.

We even have a somewhat more limited online version, but that’s not bad either.

It’s fair to say that LibreOffice derives from OpenOffice, another very famous open source office suite, with which it has many similarities. In fact, it is common to see comparisons of LibreOffice vs. OpenOffice. However, we have mentioned only the first because it is somewhat better in its general similarity.

Google Drive

No, we have not gone crazy at all. Although Google Drive is an excellent platform for storing files in the cloud, it also has enough features for basic editing.

Drive work apps are fully integrated, free, and here they do have support from Mountain View. Some of these tools are Docs, Slides, Sheets and Drawings.

As part of the Google G Suite, other services that you should not leave out, such as Forms or Classroom, are listed later. In fact, the second has gained enormous notoriety in these times of coronavirus and confinement, with distance classes. And, already outside the company, there is the synchronization with Zoho, LucidChart, Slack, etc. That is, there is no lack of third-party plugins.

Needless to say, working your files in the cloud brings other advantages. For example, no one can intrude on your content to try to steal your information. In addition, backups are made in real time, so you will not lose updates in the event of a power outage.

In summary, one of the alternatives to Office that takes the longest to learn to use, but also one with enormous potential. And if you are a fan of Google environments, there is not much more to analyze.

iWork

Admittedly, by its own name, many will believe that iWork is intended only for Apple Mac devices. Although its origin and objective have to do with these computers, today we can also take advantage of it from iCloud, such as on iPhone and iPad.

Its built-in programs are known as Pages, Numbers, and Keynote, and to be honest it may take a few days to get used to if you’re coming from Office. The experience seeks to be different, and it succeeds.

Therefore, it is perfect for those who do not feel too satisfied with the Microsoft suite.

WPS Office

WPS Office is one of the newest alternatives to Office. It entered the market with the clear intention of competing directly with the benchmark of the segment. It is the Chinese standard bearer in this increasingly competitive category, led by the developers of Kingsoft.

Its main internal tools are called Writer, Presentation and Spreadsheets, and with any of them we will be able to view content produced in Microsoft’s.

Another strong point is that we can download it both on Windows and Linux, and on Android and iPhone mobiles. If editing documents, tables and presentations on the phone is important to you, go for it.

Lastly, it has cloud storage for your backups, but it’s limited.

Microsoft Office online

If you continue to miss the usual Office, but you don’t want to download it or you have little space available on your computer, there is one final option: use it from the web, thanks to its online version.

The sensations may not be as satisfying as it is, after all, a cropped edition from the original. Still, it can get you out of trouble, both on PC and from your smartphone.

Alternatives to Office for all tastes

As is made clear by this simple overview of some of the best Office-like programs, there is one for every user. Most of them agree to be open source, which provides a greater margin of action and avoids payments. Virtually everyone has the same internal tools. And there are even some others that do not even need us to install it on the computer.

And now we ask you, what do you think is the most recommended alternative to Office?

Share it with your friends!