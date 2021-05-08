The best alternatives to Google Photos to save photos online

Google know how to win the favor of the public. With Gmail, on the one hand it offered more space than the competition to manage your email. Also, you could only use it if someone invited you. Then came Google Docs, a place to save your cloud documents and that led to Google Drive. And with Google Photos, Google Photos in Spanish, stood out from the competition by offering unlimited space to save photos online.

But the good ends sooner or later. From June 1, 2021, the unlimited space of Google Photos will be 15 GB. The same ones you use in Gmail and / or Google Drive. What will you do with all those photos and videos What have you been storing without fear of running out of space? Do you need alternatives to Google Photos to save photos online no space problems?

What changes in Google Photos?

In November of last year, Google announced that it turned off the tap for free. From June 2021, if you want save your photos online on their servers you have several options. The free Google Photos is limited to 15 GB, shared space with Gmail and Google Drive.

That 15 GB limit corresponds to all your uploaded photos, both if you upload them in original quality as if you upload them in high quality or express quality. However, the poorer the quality, the less space it will occupy. It is up to you to choose.

If you need more than those 15 GB, you will have to go through the box. Namely, buy more space. You can do it from your computer and from the applications for Android, iPhone and iPad. Specifically, you must go to the app or service settings and look for the option Buy space or Buy storage. There you can contract one of the Google One payment plans, Google’s online storage service.

The available plans are:

100 GB for € 1.99 per month or € 19.99 per year200 GB for € 2.99 per month or € 29.99 per year2 TB for € 9.99 per month or € 99.99 per year

There are two things that have turned into Google Photos one of the most popular services to save photos online. First, the limitless space. Second, its gratuity. Next, we gather the most interesting services or alternatives in case you want to abandon Google Photos according to the first scale: unlimited storage.

Alternatives without space limit

One of the reasons why many of us save photos online is because our devices run out of space, especially the smartphone. No matter how much space you have, in your memory or via SD cards, sooner or later you will need more storage space.

So having an online space without limits allows us to take photos without worrying about where we will keep them. We upload them to the unlimited warehouse and that’s it. Unfortunately, unlimited is not always synonymous with free. For the rest, the following services have mobile applications, web support, the possibility of sharing content, etc.

Amazon Photos it is possibly the best alternative. The reason is that it offers unlimited storage to your Prime customers. By default, you only have 5GB of free storage for photos and videos. But if you are subscribed to Prime, there is no space limit. Subscription to Prime is paid, but in Spain it has a very cheap price, € 36 per year (€ 3 per month) in exchange for faster shipments, access to Amazon Prime Video, access to limited versions of Amazon Music and Amazon Kindle and a long etcetera that more than pays for your subscription.

Movistar Cloud also stands out offering unlimited space on the cloud. At least in Spain. The requirement is to be a Movistar customer. Specifically, you must hire a mobile line of contract or be a Merger customer. Supports photos, videos and all kinds of files. The limit is 2 GB per file.

ImageShack specializes in uploading photos for personal use or for sharing. One of its attractions is that it has unlimited space. Of course, each image must weigh a 25 MB maximum. Their cheapest subscription is $ 3.99 per month or $ 37.99 per year.

500px is an online store where you can store photos online designed for professionals but open to anyone. What’s more, you can get clients to buy your photos. Your payment plan offers boundless space to upload photos. In return, you must pay a minimum of $ 3.99 per month ($ 4.99 without offer) or $ 47.90 per year.

Flickr was one of the first online photo storage services. Over the years it has lost the favor of the public but has managed to reinvent itself. Currently, it offers unlimited photo uploads in your version Flickr PRO. Its price is € 7.49 per month, € 19.99 for three months and € 65.88 for one year.

SmugMug is a photo storage and publishing service. The service is paid, but for a reasonable price you will get unlimited space where to save your photos online. The cheapest version costs $ 8 per month or $ 55 per year.

Photobucket is another service specialized in saving photos online. It is paid and its cheapest plan offers 25 GB of space. Of course, for $ 13 per month or $ 140.28 per year, you will get unlimited storage.

Shutterfly is a store of products in which you can include your photographs, name, words or phrases. Come on one custom gift shop. But, in addition, it allows you to save photos online. Free and without limits. It also supports video and allows you to import content from Facebook or Instagram.

Dropbox Advanced or Enterprise deserves a special mention. Although it is not specialized in saving photos online, it was one of the first to provide cloud storage. Their free plan is very limited in space, but if you hire the plan Advanced or Enterprise you will get unlimited storage. Or as they say, “as much space as you need.” In return, € 18 per month (or € 15 per month if you pay annually).

