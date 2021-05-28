the best alternatives to AirDrop and Nearby Share

Using devices and switching between them throughout the day comes naturally to many. But it can have its drawbacks. One of them, that you don’t have the same files in all of them. One solution is the cloud storage, which syncs your content automatically. But in recent years we have been able to benefit from more practical solutions such as AirDrop Apple or Nearby Share, the Google alternative. Ideal for sharing files on their respective platforms.

Both services serve to send and receive files between two devices without connecting them together with a cable. Taking advantage of the Bluetooth and / or WiFi connectivity of your smartphone or tablet, with AirDrop and Nearby Share you can solve the problem of sending a file to someone without having to send it by email and without using a USB stick or memory card.

But beyond the official Apple and Android solutions for their device ecosystems, there are several alternatives that will help you share files comfortably. As simple as opening an app, choosing the target contact and sending. Wireless, free and at high speed.

EasyJoin

One of the most veteran and ambitious alternatives is EasyJoin. Available for Android, Windows, macOS Y Linux, it also has a complement for Firefox and Chrome. Its main job is to send and receive files and folders without cables.

To connect two or more devices to share files, use the local connection, so you will not need Internet access, similar to what happens with AirDrop or Nearby Share. You can even create a private connection by way of WiFi point only accessible by your devices. Otherwise, file sharing is done using end-to-end encryption.

Default, EasyJoin It is free, but it has paid functions in the Android version that allow remote control, send messages and links, have a universal clipboard, read messages from your smartphone on your computer …

Roamit

If you are an Android and Windows user, Roamit will unite both worlds so that you can send and receive files wireless at high speed. In addition, it has additional functions.

First, the app is integrated into the Android Share menu so that you can send files from any other application. From there, it offers a Universal clipboard to share links or texts. That and the ability to read websites between two devices.

In addition to the app for Windows and Android, Roamit has plugin for Chrome and Firefox.

Zapya

If you need to share files between various platforms beyond the possibilities of AirDrop or Nearby Share, Zapya offers application for Android, iPhone and iPad, Windows and macOS.

Regardless of what type of file you send or the number of files, this service makes it easy to move or back up your files. batches of files or a simple photograph. All this without registration and free.

Among the curiosities of Zapya, use the WiFi connection of your devices but without accessing the internet. Hence you can share files at high speed.

Filedrop

Open the web browser on both devices, drag and drop a file or folder onto the target device, and you’re done. Filedrop It has the advantage of working via browser on any device, unlike AirDrop or Nearby Share.

No registration, free and easy to use. Just bring the two devices closer together for seamless file sharing. That and that you have activated the WiFi connectivity. As the page itself says: without cables and without clouds.

Send Anywhere

Similar to Filedrop but with secure connection, Send Anywhere bet on simplicity: share files through the browser. It doesn’t matter if you use Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, iPhone or iPad. If you have a web browser you can load this service, free and without registration default.

That does not mean that their managers offer applications to download on the respective platforms. In both cases, if your devices are connected to the same WiFi network, you can easily share files.

