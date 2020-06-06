gone unnoticed. Nowhere is this statement more evident than in the action category, a genre based on explosions and heartbreaking exploits. If you are interested in discovering more, we are sure that you will be interested in this selection with the best action movies on Netflix, made from the catalog available at United States. “data-reactid =” 12 “> * Updated on June 6, 2020.

Netflix is ​​not just a great place to find high quality series like Mindhunter, Stranger Things or Jessica Jones. The popular streaming service also has great movies – many of them underrated – some of which have gone unnoticed. Nowhere is this statement more evident than in the action category, a genre based on explosions and heartbreaking exploits. If you are interested in discovering more, we are sure that you will be interested in this selection with the best action movies on Netflix, made from the catalog available in the United States.

Bad Boys listed Will Smith and Martin Lawrence as two Miami narcotics detectives who don't always do what the rules say. However, when during an investigation into a heroin dealer finds that the department has been infiltrated, so they do everything to protect a key witness. The chemistry between Smith and Lawrence, plus explosiveness quota, doesn't take the fun of the original too seriously, helped launch a sequel and, almost 25 years later, the third film Bad Boys for Life, which premiered in January 2020.

This South Korean zombie movie became an international hit and is one of the most thoughtful and provocative portrayals of what an undead outbreak could look like in a significantly populated area. The film follows a man with his daughters along with the other passengers on a high-speed train as they try to get to safety in the midst of a massive zombie outbreak.

All Marvel movies will move to Disney Plus in 2021, so unless you plan to get another subscription, you should take advantage of watching all the content from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) while it’s available on Netflix. We suggest you consider one of the most underrated superheroes: Ant-Man. This sequel finds Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) dealing with the challenges of balancing his life as a superhero and as a father. When an old rival to Dr. Hank Pym, Ant-Man’s mentor, starts a powerful and dangerous new technology, Lang has to put his suit back on and team up with Wasp, Pym’s daughter (Evangeline Lilly). Powered by Rudd’s charisma and chemistry with Lilly, the Ant-Man movies are some of the funniest and most charming in the MCU.

