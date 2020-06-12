These waterproof cases are cheap and essential to take your smartphone to the beach or pool.

Summer arrives and with it come vacations, heat and visits to the beach and swimming pools. And of course comes one of the biggest dangers for smartphones and technology of millions of people: water and sand.

Because taking your mobile phone to the beach or to the pool is a risk, but on many occasions it is a risk that we must take to keep in touch. We all know the problems of a smartphone falling into the water but we cannot forget the sand, one of the worst enemies. Luckily we bring you your best ally and the best thing is that it only costs about 10 euros.

These covers to protect your smartphone are the summer purchase

Putting the phone in the water may not be the smartest thing to do, but it would not be the first time it happens. Water and technology don’t really get along And there is nothing worse than our brand new high-end device that has cost us 1,000 euros to fall into the salty water.

But since prevention is better than cure, Today we bring you a selection of covers so that your mobile phones do not suffer any damage during this vacation. They are waterproof covers that although they are not the most practical on the market, they are quite useful and above all, they work really well,

Compatible with virtually all mobile devices on the market its operation is really simple. They are put in the bag, closed with their safety closure and that’s it. It doesn’t matter if the mobile falls into the water or buries itself in the sand, it will be totally protected against almost any danger during the holidays.

Best of all is its price. For just 10 euros we can get them and is that for that price we should not doubt it. It is much cheaper than fixing a phone or worse, buying a new one.

By the way! We have a new episode of our podcast! Listen Connecting on Ivoox and Spotify.

Follow Andro4all