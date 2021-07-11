the best accessories for your smartphone

07/11/2021

On at 12:57 CEST

SPORT.es

So that these days when we say goodbye to summer we only have to worry about living our free time and taking the best pictures with our ‘smartphone’, we present a selection of products that will maximize your potential.

From batteries to be able to broadcast the minute by minute of a trip – or to consult the trips of the rest from the sofa at home or from the office – to headphones to round off the ‘bikini operation’ by exercising outside to a series Photo gadgets: get ready to squeeze your phone.

Keep checking the latest news in mobile phone accessories and stay permanently up to date. Only then can you get the best photos and videos of your summer while taking advantage of the outstanding offers that we bring you this week.

Shinjimoru

Is Sinjimoru magnetic wallet It’s one of the mobile accessories compatible with iPhone 12. It is a smartphone wallet that attaches as a phone card holder, and is removable on the top of the phone. Its Magsafe magnet allows you to hold your phone safely and take your cards anywhere,

His high-quality fabric holds 3-5 cards. Its cover with flap provides you with greater security for your personal information. It is compatible with all iPhone 12 series cases and, thanks to Magsafe, you will be able to charge your phone wirelessly.

BUY (€ 29.99)

Xiaomi True Wireless

The Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic are headphones with a wide battery life and capable of delivering quality sound. It works with bluetooth version 5.0, which provides excellent performance for wireless calls.

These headphones have a semi-ear design that will provide you with an optimal fit, and maximum comfort, if you want. buy mobile accessories on Amazon. You’ll get clearer calls, less ambient noise with the dual mic and many other features. They are smartphone accessories that provide you with a duration of 5 hours battery fully charged.

BUY (€ 28.22)

Wonderboom speakers

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom it’s a wireless portable speaker bluetooth, Waterproof and 360 ° surround sound, it features 2-speaker connection for more powerful sound. Its battery lasts for up to 10 hours of music to the maximum, and you can charge it with micro USB.

It is a mini speaker with clear sound and balanced bass that allows you to enjoy your music to the fullest. They are mobile accessories That you can take to the beach or shower, and you can wear it on rainy days. In addition, they have been manufactured shockproof and drop from a meter and a half height. With its loop you can hang it on your bike, backpack or bag.

BUY (€ 80.13)

UGREEN mobile holder

Get one of the most popular smartphone accessories and enjoy the many advantages that this support gives you. Valid for phones up to six and a half inches, it will be really useful both for recording videos and for playing multimedia content.

BUY (€ 13.99)

Syncwire universal waterproof case

You will no longer need a submersible terminal to capture images underwater. Among the most useful mobile gadgets of the summer, this waterproof case stands out. Thanks to it, you can put your phone in the pool or in the water to record everything in detail, or simply have it at hand without fear that a fall will end it.

Universal in size, this case is valid for any smartphone. Completely watertight and transparent on both sides, it will allow you to do exactly the same as out of the water.

BUY (€ 12.99)

SINJIMORU stick-on wallet

Your mobile will already be a wallet! And not because you can pay with it, but because you incorporate one of the most successful smartphone gadgets: the wallet. Thanks to its magnet it adheres to the back of the phone. It has a slim pocket in which to store all your payment and identity cards.

BUY (€ 11.99)

Yootech fast wireless charger

Finally, another of the mobile phone gadgets that you cannot miss in your backpack is the fast wireless charger. In summer we spend a lot of time away from home, so we need to charge our mobile quickly. Never again will you run out of battery thanks to this invention, also suitable for recharging other mobile phone accessories such as speakers or wireless headphones.

BUY (€ 12.99)

6-port USB charging station

Groups of friends will stop competing for the plug at the campsite or apartment thanks to this charging station with up to 6 ports. In addition to phones, it allows you to charge tablets, headphones, assistants, Kindle and external battery chargers. Its 50W of power allows the charging of different devices simultaneously.

BUY (€ 32.99)

Elegiant bluetooth headphones

These wireless headphones are ideal for running on the beach or hiking in the mountains without worrying about cables. They have a stereo sound, noise cancellation. They work via ‘bluetooth’ and are charged with USB. In addition, they can be used together, or separately with two mobile phones, with an autonomy of up to 3 hours. They also include 3 types of plugs, depending on the size of the ear.

BUY (€ 34.99)

Apexel Moving Lenses

The Instagram feed will look perfect with this pack of ten moving lenses. It includes wide-angle, 15X macro, fisheye, 10X telephoto and kaleidoscope lenses, among others, plus two clips to add them to the mobile device’s camera. They are suitable for the front and rear camera.

BUY (€ 20.91)

Stabilizer shaft Moza

Videos posted on social networks will take a step forward in quality thanks to this stabilizer for the phone. It is integrated into a mobile application to manage different variables such as exposure, ISO or white balance from the same phone. It also includes a zoom and focus wheel for ease of use. It is charged through the USB connection and offers a range of 12 hours.

BUY (€ 49.00)

Adidop solar charger

Going on a mountain hike for several days will no longer be a problem with this 25,000 mAh solar charger. It is made up of four high-conversion solar panels that provide the energy capacity to charge two phones at the same time. Fully recharges in 25-35 hours. Includes an emergency LED flashlight. It is one of the products chosen by Amazon for the good reviews received.

BUY (€ 45.99)

4-port wall charger

Rampow brings one of the desired products at any time of year and in any situation: a wall charger with the capacity to connect up to 4 rechargeable mobile devices via USB. It offers a fast charge, up to 2.4 amps, but also safe: it has multiple protection mechanisms with an LED indicator that confirms that the charger is working correctly. For this reason it is CE certified. The purchase also includes a lifetime warranty and different adapters for US, EU and UK plugs. It will be a perfect travel adapter for everyone.

BUY (€ 14.99)

Bovon handlebar mount

Bike and scooter routes will not go unnoticed thanks to this affordable handlebar mount. It allows you to record the routes, in addition to connecting the GPS or phone calls (via speakerphone) to enjoy the outdoors and be connected at the same time. Its design with flexible silicone absorbs possible shocks. It’s universal as the elastic silicone band fits multiple handlebars.

BUY (€ 10.99)

■ These offers have been selected by a Sport team independently based on their criteria and experience. Sport earns a commission on sales from the links on this page. All purchase prices included in this article are current as of July 11, 2021.