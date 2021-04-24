the best accessories for the PPSH-41 and Swiss K3

Warzone x Cold Ward Season 3 includes two new weapons within the Battle Pass. At the moment, judging by their stats, they seem to be a long way from being part of the META of the game, but for anyone looking for a new build, they may be interesting.

The hegemony of the current META of SMGs, with the MAC-10 (despite the nerfeo) or the Bullfrog, or that of the snipers with the HDR / Tundra, SPR / KAR, is not going to be replaced at the moment with the PPSH-41 or the Swiss K31. However, we suggest some builds if you want to give more variety to your Warzone games.

In any case, it must be taken into account that both the PPSH-41 and the Swiss K31 are two Cold War weapons, so their builds in Warzone will be similar to the rest of SMGs or snipers after the integration of both games.

Best build of PPSH-41

Warzone’s new SMG, the PPSH-41, is an interesting weapon, but it is not up to the MAC nor the Bullfrog nor of the MP5 (both CW and MW). However, this build makes the most of this unlockable SMG at Battle Pass Tier 15:

Sight: Microflex LED.Bocacha: Superior GRU.Barrel: 15.7 Task Force.Front handle: Spetznaz Grip.Charger: 55-round drum.

In any case, you can change the sight for another accessory, such as the Raider stock. Also if you think you can control the recoil, you can remove the scope and use the same cylinder head or Snake’s rear grip.

Being a short range weapon, you can also remove the barrel and replace the build with the following accessories.

Bocacha: GRU suppressor.Charger: Drum of 50.Butt: Raider.Rear handle: Snake Fifth accessory to your liking.

Best build of the Swiss K31 in Warzone

It is a similar build to the Pelinton or Tundra, controlled in bullet speed, important for snipers in Warzone. A better ADS speed is also sought, but in any case this Swiss K31 will always be behind KAR with a fast targeting build.

In any case, keep in mind that, although this is the best build for the Swiss K31, it will always be worse than the MW ones in every way:

Canyon: 24.9 ″ Tiger TeamTo be: Tiger Team Spotlight.Butt: Raider.Charger: 8-round magazine.Rear handle: Airborne Elastic grip.

